Victoria will have to amend its laws to extend the state of emergency by 12 months. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

disease

Vic wants to extend state of emergency

By AAP

August 24, 2020

2020-08-24 12:23:34

The Victorian government wants to extend the state’s state of emergency by another 12 months to combat the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

But parliament must approve the change, because under current legislation the state of emergency cannot extend beyond six months.

The original state of emergency was declared in March as Victoria’s first outbreak struck and has been extended six times. It is due to end on September 13.

Victoria had mixed news about the ongoing second outbreak on Monday, with 15 deaths but a sharp drop in new cases.

They plummeted to 116 from Sunday’s figure of 208 – the lowest number for Victorian daily cases since July 5.

The July 5 figure of 74 was also the last time it was below 100.

The state death toll is now 430 and the national figure is up to 517.

Melbourne is scheduled to come out of its stage-four lockdown on September 13, while the stage-three provisions for regional Victoria are also due to end on that date.

Premier Daniel Andrews is hopeful the change to legislation will pass through parliament.

“It’s very logical. It makes sense,” he said.

He says the state of emergency will remain necessary until a vaccine is available.

The state of emergency means Victoria Police can enforce measures such as people who test positive having to isolate.

It is separate to the state of disaster, which was declared on August 2 when Melbourne went into its stage-four lockdown and means police can enforce the city’s 8pm-5am curfew.

Also on Monday, the premier confirmed that a five-week-old baby can attend his father’s funeral on Friday .

Only 10 mourners can attend a funeral under Melbourne’s lockdown rules.

The electrician, who also has a two-year-old child, died at work last week and despite pleas from his family, authorities were adamant that there could be no change to the 10-person limit.

But Mr Andrews said the five-week-old could attend and, in future, children under the age of one would be excluded from the 10-person count.

Meanwhile, the Nine Network has confirmed its quiz show Millionaire Hotseat is the second program to go into hiatus because of a coronavirus positive test.

The show, hosted by Eddie McGuire, shares Melbourne studio facilities with Network Ten’s The Masked Singer.

A dancer on the Ten program tested positive to the virus and the plug was pulled when more crew members also became infected.

The dancer on the set of TMS in Melbourne’s Docklands has been hailed for raising the alarm, just hours before the filming of the finale.

The entire production team, including host Osher Gunsberg and celebrity judges Dannii Minogue and Dave Hughes, are in self-isolation.

Gunsberg revealed the Ten show, in which masked celebrities compete against each other in a singing competition, was two hours away from recording its grand finale.

Melbourne residents still have at least another three weeks of stage-four restrictions including overnight curfew, while regional Victorians are living under slightly less onerous level three restrictions.

Hearings for the state’s inquiry into the failed hotel quarantine program resumed on Monday with more testimony from hotel security staff.

The inquiry last week heard poorly-performing security guards were moved between the quarantine hotels, while returned travellers feared catching COVID-19 during their stay.

