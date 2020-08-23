Discover Australian Associated Press

Brett Sutton warned restrictions would not fully lift until community transmission is eradicated. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

disease

Vic protects hard-won gains against COVID

By AAP

August 23, 2020

2020-08-23 21:13:19

Halfway through lockdown, Victoria’s chief health officer has defiantly declared he won’t let the state’s hard-fought COVID-19 gains slip.

Brett Sutton said although the daily case numbers were “jumping around”, he expects they are on a downward trajectory.

Victoria recorded a second consecutive day of fresh coronavirus cases below 200 on Saturday, prompting Professor Sutton to predict numbers could dip below 150 next week.

He was still upbeat after 208 new cases on Sunday.

“We’re not going to see 300 and 400 (cases) again in Victoria under my watch, at least,” he told reporters.

“We’re applying a strategy that is driving cases down.”

With 3920 so-called mystery cases, Prof Sutton warned restrictions would not be lifted in full until community transmission is eradicated.

The state recorded a further 17 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, with 11 linked to aged care outbreaks.

The national death toll is now 502, while Victorian fatalities have reached 415.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the weekend’s bad weather was an “absolute blessing” and hoped it meant more people stayed at home.

Meanwhile, the Melbourne set of TV show The Masked Singer has been shut down after a dancer and several crew members tested positive for coronavirus.

The reality show’s entire production team, including host Osher Gunsberg and celebrity judges Dannii Minogue and Dave Hughes, are in self-isolation.

Gunsberg insists the show followed prescribed COVID-19 protocols after working “hand in glove” with authorities.

“I’ve never been on a stricter set, on a more segregated set,” he told The Project on Sunday.

Prof Sutton said the outbreak did not necessarily mean any guidelines had been breached.

Melbourne residents still have at least another three weeks of stage four restrictions including an overnight curfew, while regional Victorians are living under slightly less onerous level three restrictions.

Hearings for state’s inquiry into the failed hotel quarantine program will resume on Monday with more testimony from hotel security staff.

The inquiry last week heard poor-performing security guards were moved between the quarantine hotels, while returned travellers feared catching COVID-19 during their stay.

