Melbourne bears brunt of COVID-19 fines

Victoria’s hefty coronavirus fines have sparked calls for a closer look at where the penalties were issued, with claims that lower socio-economic areas are being hit harder.

Victorians have been fined for breaking coronavirus restrictions at almost triple the rate of any other state or territory.

In a report submitted to the state parliament’s COVID-19 inquiry this week, Victoria Police revealed 590 fines for breaking social distancing rules were issued in the greater Melbourne area around the CBD between March 21 and May 17.

Greater Dandenong had the second most fines at 333, while 297 fines were issued in lower socio-economic Frankston and the Police Accountability Project wants a closer look at the data.

“We think it is crucial to be able to further analyse why an area like Dandenong which ranks second in the state for low socio-economic indicators whilst recording 333 fines has only had 18 confirmed cases of COVID,” they said in a statement.

“An affluent area like Stonington ranking third-highest in the same socio-economic data was only issued 82 fines but recorded 94 confirmed cases.”

Fines, however, are imposed for breaching restrictions regardless of an infection rate.

Affluent areas like Yarra and the Mornington Peninsula were also heavily sanctioned, with 287 fines in the City of Yarra and 203 on the peninsula.

The Victorian Greens have also seized on the data, saying there is a wide variation across the state in the rate at which fines have been issued.

“This government continues to give more enforcement powers to police and PSOs without any increase in the level of scrutiny and accountability to the public,” their justice spokesman Tim Read said.

“In this day and age we should have the right to know whether there are socio-economic or racial biases in law enforcement in this state.”

He is calling for a new system of detailed police stop and enforcement data to be collected and released through an independent agency.

Since late March, Victoria Police have had the power to issue on-the-spot fines of up to $1652 to individuals breaching the chief health officer’s directives.

About 5600 people have received fines totalling more than $8 million.

It comes as thousands are expected to ignore COVID-19 rules and attend a protest organised by the Aboriginal community to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and George Floyd, who died at the hands of US police.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said there was pain and anguish across the nation about Aboriginal deaths in custody, but now was not the time to take action in the streets.

“We are concerned about the potential for a second wave,” Ms Mikakos said, urging protesters to contact their MPs instead.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton released a statement asking Victorians not to attend the protest.

“We are still in the middle of a pandemic and this protest carries real risks for all Victorians, particularly those in vulnerable groups,” Professor Sutton said.

Victoria recorded eight new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of infections in the state to 1678. Just 73 are active.

One new case has been linked to Rydges Hotel, where returned travellers were quarantined, raising that outbreak to 13.

Seven people remain in hospital with the virus in Victoria, two in intensive care, while 1584 people have recovered. The state’s death total remains at 19.