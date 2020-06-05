Melbourne bears brunt of COVID-19 fines

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Melburnians have been urged to practice social distancing at a protest over George Floyd's death. Image by Steven Saphore/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Melbourne bears brunt of COVID-19 fines

By Benita Kolovos, Marnie Banger and Christine McGinn

June 5, 2020

2020-06-05 20:38:25

Victoria’s hefty coronavirus fines have sparked calls for a closer look at where the penalties were issued, with claims that lower socio-economic areas are being hit harder.

Victorians have been fined for breaking coronavirus restrictions at almost triple the rate of any other state or territory.

In a report submitted to the state parliament’s COVID-19 inquiry this week, Victoria Police revealed 590 fines for breaking social distancing rules were issued in the greater Melbourne area around the CBD between March 21 and May 17.

Greater Dandenong had the second most fines at 333, while 297 fines were issued in lower socio-economic Frankston and the Police Accountability Project wants a closer look at the data.

“We think it is crucial to be able to further analyse why an area like Dandenong which ranks second in the state for low socio-economic indicators whilst recording 333 fines has only had 18 confirmed cases of COVID,” they said in a statement.

“An affluent area like Stonington ranking third-highest in the same socio-economic data was only issued 82 fines but recorded 94 confirmed cases.”

Fines, however, are imposed for breaching restrictions regardless of an infection rate.

Affluent areas like Yarra and the Mornington Peninsula were also heavily sanctioned, with 287 fines in the City of Yarra and 203 on the peninsula.

The Victorian Greens have also seized on the data, saying there is a wide variation across the state in the rate at which fines have been issued.

“This government continues to give more enforcement powers to police and PSOs without any increase in the level of scrutiny and accountability to the public,” their justice spokesman Tim Read said.

“In this day and age we should have the right to know whether there are socio-economic or racial biases in law enforcement in this state.”

He is calling for a new system of detailed police stop and enforcement data to be collected and released through an independent agency.

Since late March, Victoria Police have had the power to issue on-the-spot fines of up to $1652 to individuals breaching the chief health officer’s directives.

About 5600 people have received fines totalling more than $8 million.

It comes as thousands are expected to ignore COVID-19 rules and attend a protest organised by the Aboriginal community to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and George Floyd, who died at the hands of US police. 

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said there was pain and anguish across the nation about Aboriginal deaths in custody, but now was not the time to take action in the streets.

“We are concerned about the potential for a second wave,” Ms Mikakos said, urging protesters to contact their MPs instead. 

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton released a statement asking Victorians not to attend the protest. 

“We are still in the middle of a pandemic and this protest carries real risks for all Victorians, particularly those in vulnerable groups,” Professor Sutton said. 

Victoria recorded eight new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of infections in the state to 1678. Just 73 are active. 

One new case has been linked to Rydges Hotel, where returned travellers were quarantined, raising that outbreak to 13. 

Seven people remain in hospital with the virus in Victoria, two in intensive care, while 1584 people have recovered. The state’s death total remains at 19.

Latest sport

rugby league

Suspended fine for Lamb's Bulldogs breach

Canterbury have been issued with a $25,000 suspended fine while legend Terry Lamb has tested negative for coronavirus following their protocol breach.

rugby union

Wallabies coach Rennie volunteers pay cut

New Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has voluntarily agreed to a 30 per cent wage cut before starting his job as the code wrestles with the COVID-19 crisis.

rugby league

NRL set to open corporate boxes in NSW

NRL clubs in NSW will be able to host sponsors in corporate boxes from next week after securing clearance from the state government.

Australian rules football

Dockers forward McCarthy at AFL training

Two days after collapsing during a non-contact training session, Fremantle forward Cam McCarthy has returned to the track with his AFL teammates.

rugby league

McGregor knows wins must come at Dragons

Paul McGregor has told St George Illawarra players to block out the public criticism of his team ahead of Monday's crucial clash with Canterbury.

news

politics

Sydney Black Life Matters rally banned

A large rally against black deaths in custody in Sydney has been ruled unlawful by NSW's highest court for flouting coronavirus advice that limits crowd sizes.

sport

rugby league

Suspended fine for Lamb's Bulldogs breach

Canterbury have been issued with a $25,000 suspended fine while legend Terry Lamb has tested negative for coronavirus following their protocol breach.

world

crime, law and justice

'Get your knee off our necks': Sharpton

Reverend Al Sharpton has demanded justice for George Floyd as three former officers face court over his death and protests continue across the United States.