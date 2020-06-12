Discover Australian Associated Press

A person who attended a Black Lives Matter rally in Melbourne has tested positive to COVID-19. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic BLM protester tests positive to virus

By Marnie Banger

June 12, 2020

2020-06-12 16:23:10

A protester who attended Melbourne’s Black Lives Matter rally has tested positive for coronavirus and it may be impossible to identify all of their close contacts at the event.

The non-indigenous man in his 30s wore a mask, was not symptomatic at Saturday’s protest and is unlikely to have contracted the virus at the event, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton told reporters.

But he developed symptoms on Sunday.

“They were potentially infectious, so the lesson about warning people not to attend applies,” Prof Sutton said on Thursday.

Thousands gathered in the CBD on Saturday for the rally against Aboriginal deaths in custody and in solidarity with protests in the US following the death of unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of police. 

Health officials are going through their normal processes to identify the man’s close contacts – anyone with whom he had shared more than 15 minutes of face-to-face contact.

It is not known if the man had the COVIDSafe app downloaded or whether it was activated.

Prof Sutton admitted if he didn’t, and the man spent an extended time near strangers, the department may not be able to track them down.

“If there are people around you, but you can’t identify them, then they are impossible to identify,” he said.

The incubation period for coronavirus is up to 14 days, meaning it could take another week to determine whether the protest has contributed to local transmission.

But Prof Sutton said there has always been potential for the event to lead to a virus spike and he could not have been stronger in warning people against attending.

“It wasn’t just a recommendation against it. The law is there, the public health direction has penalties associated with it and is law under the state of emergency,” he said.

Victoria Police opted against fining protesters on the day, given they numbered in the thousands.

The force flagged its intention to give the organisers COVID-19 fines after the event, but cannot say if they have done so.

The organisers, Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance, said safety was paramount at the protest, with people using masks and hand sanitiser as well as trying their best to practice social distancing.

“Individuals weighed up carefully the decision to protest and the importance of the lives of 434 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who have died in custody without anyone held accountable for their deaths,” they said in a statement. 

The state opposition said Premier Daniel Andrews should bear the blame if a second wave emerges in Victoria, given he supported police not fining protesters on the day.

The protester is one of eight new cases recorded in Victoria overnight.

Two cases are travellers in hotel quarantine, one is a close contact linked to the Rydges hotel cluster – bringing the outbreak to 15 people – and another worked at Bupa Aged Care in Clayton.

The aged care worker was not infectious while working at the facility.

A toddler at a Parkville childcare centre also tested positive, with the centre closed for 24 hours for cleaning. Staff and other children are also being tested.

Two further cases are under investigation.

Victorian Liberal Democrats MP David Limbrick also went to the rally and has tested negative, saying he didn’t have symptoms but wanted to silence “some of the chatting” from the Liberal Party.

