A prep student is one of Victoria's three latest coronavirus cases, forcing the school to close. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

health

Vic urged to ‘staycation’ for long weekend

By Christine McGinn

June 5, 2020

2020-06-05 15:05:46

Stay home this long weekend unless you absolutely have to leave, Victoria’s chief health officer says as the state deals with a community coronavirus outbreak and potentially massive CBD protest.

With the Queen’s Birthday long weekend, there is a risk of more community transmission with a Black Lives Matter protest planned for Melbourne on Saturday.

Professor Brett Sutton told Victorians to follow his directions to stay home unless they really need to prevent the spread of the virus.

“There is a risk that all of the gains that we have made are put at risk by people gathering in large numbers. It takes a single individual who is infectious to potentially transmit to many others in a mass gathering setting,” he told reporters on Friday.

Victorians are urged to even avoid the shops unless it’s essential.

“If you don’t have to go shopping every day, it’s much better to minimise the number of people who go shopping, to go at times when there are not so many people there,” Prof Sutton said.

While transmission is down to extremely low levels and a spike isn’t a given result of the protest, the greater numbers increases the risk.

Premier Daniel Andrews had one clear message to protesters – “Don’t go” and find a safer way to make the same point.

“We are in the middle of a global pandemic. This is serious,” Mr Andrews told reporters.

“We don’t want all the hard work, all the sacrifice that Victorians have made, frittered away by people gathering to make an important point, but it is not the only way to make that point.”

It comes as a community outbreak in Melbourne’s north and west closes another school.

A Prep student at Newbury Primary School in Craigieburn is among the state’s three latest cases of COVID-19.

“The recent cases illustrate there really is ongoing community transmission in Victoria, it’s at very low levels,” Prof Sutton said.

“Right from Keilor Downs through to Fawkner, to Craigieburn, this is where in the last couple of weeks we’ve seen community cases.

“These areas of Melbourne appear to be the hotspots at the moment.”

The infectious Prep student went to school without symptoms late last week but developed symptoms at the weekend, Prof Sutton said.

The student was tested on Wednesday. The health department became aware of the result late on Thursday and the school was shut on Friday for cleaning.

Contact tracing is being done to identify whether any staff or students are required to self-isolate and determine if further action is required.

The other two latest cases are in hotel quarantine, bringing the state’s recorded cases to 1681, with 75 still active.

There are 178 cases acquired through unknown transmission.

Seven people are in hospital, with one in intensive care.

So far, 1586 people have recovered and 19 people have died.

transport accident

Four teens dead after crash in Townsville

Four teens have been killed following a crash in a stolen car early on Sunday morning near Townsville, in northern Queensland.

demonstration

Two charged after Sydney protests

Two men have been charged following protests in Sydney against racism and Aboriginal deaths in custody.

politics

Reforms do not include GST change: Cormann

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann insists reforms to guide the country out of recession will not include raising the GST.

unrest, conflicts and war

Thousands protest racism across Australia

Tens of thousands of people have defied warnings about the coronavirus to support the Black Lives Matter movement and to protest Aboriginal deaths in custody.

politics

20,000 Sydneysiders rally for black lives

At least 20,000 people have rallied in Sydney for Aboriginal rights after an appeal court's last-minute decision authorised the public gathering.

news

transport accident

Four teens dead after crash in Townsville

Four teens have been killed following a crash in a stolen car early on Sunday morning near Townsville, in northern Queensland.

sport

rugby league

NRL admit Manly were dudded by wrong call

Parramatta have beaten Manly 19-16 in a controversial match at Bankwest Stadium, with the Sea Eagles wrongly denied a last-minute try by a forward pass call.

world

demonstration

Protests swell in Washington and elsewhere

Thousands have turned out in Washington to protest police brutality following George Floyd's killing in a demonstration that's expected to be the largest yet.