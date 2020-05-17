Discover Australian Associated Press

Up to 20 people will be able to eat and drink in Melbourne cafes, restaurants and pubs from June 1. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

health

Vic pubs, cafes, open again from June 1

By Marnie Banger

May 17, 2020

2020-05-17 11:21:09

Victorians will be able to eat and drink inside restaurants, cafes and pubs again from the start of June, under an easing of coronavirus restrictions.

But Premier Daniel Andrews has stressed patrons and business owners must follow an “extensive set of rules” to keep people safe from COVID-19.

Venues will be able to host up to 20 people in an enclosed space from June 1, with that number increasing to 50 from June 22 and to 100 during the second half of July.

For the time being, pubs will only be allowed to have people inside for sit-down meals and won’t be able to open their public bars.

Cafes, restaurants and pubs have only been able to offer takeaways in the state since late March.

The changes come after another 50,000 tests were conducted in the past week, giving the state government confidence that rates of community transmission in the state are low.

Victoria has moved more slowly than other states in allowing patrons back into eating and dining venues, with NSW outlets allowed to have 10 patrons since Friday.

But the premier said by waiting a little longer, Victorian restaurants will be able to open with more people, and may eventually be able to fully reopen sooner.

Mr Andrews urged patrons and venues to follow a “long and extensive set of rules” for the coming weeks.

Patrons will need to leave their name and contact details to enter a venue and keep 1.5 metres apart, while staff will have to be screened to ensure they don’t have symptoms.

Rules will be finalised in consultation with the hospitality industry in the coming week.

Members of Victoria’s public health team and Victoria Police will help ensure they are followed, but the premier expects most venues will abide by the protocols.

“They’ll know it’s in their interests – they won’t be open, they’ll be closed, if they don’t follow these rules,” he said.

Mr Andrews said earlier in the week that many businesses had told the government they couldn’t be viable with only 10 patrons.

The premier said it would be up to them to decide whether they can reopen with 20.

“They’re ultimate decisions that businesses have to make.”

Victoria recorded another seven COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s total so far to 1561.

Two of the new cases are linked to the outbreak at Cedar Meats in Melbourne, bringing the total cases at the Brooklyn facility to 100.

Three cases were found in hotel quarantine and the other two cases are being investigated.

