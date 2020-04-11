Discover Australian Associated Press

Many Victorian beaches are closed and only locals or permitted visitors can use them for exercise. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

health

Vic records 14th virus death, 24 new cases

By Karen Sweeney

April 11, 2020

2020-04-11 12:45:49

A man in his 80s has died in a Victorian hospital from coronavirus, taking the state’s death toll to 14.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos announced the man’s death in a tweet on Saturday morning, revealing another 24 cases of the virus had been confirmed.

There are now 1265 confirmed cases, including 118 where community transmission is indicated to have occurred.

More than 40 people are in hospital including 15 in ICU.

“Our message is clear: stay at home,” Ms Mikakos tweeted.

Most seem to have heeded the advice and are having a quiet Easter.

But it’s been an expensive one for others, including four women fined over a house party in Victoria.

The state’s chief medical officer has urged people to honour social distancing rules to fend off an expected increase in coronavirus cases.

Usually busy long-weekend holiday spots are largely empty in a sign that most people are heeding the message, but Victoria Police have issued 183 fines to those flouting the rules in the 24 hours to 11am on Saturday.

Officers have conducted nearly 20,000 spot checks since March 21 at homes, businesses and non-essential services.

Among those police fined were four women caught partying at a short-term rental property and seven mates drinking at a school.

Multiple people were fined over gatherings at their homes.

Australians returning from overseas on Friday evening will be required to quarantine in hotels and other accommodation provided by the Victorian government, Chief Medical Officer Brett Sutton says.

People experiencing homelessness can access health care and accommodation at Anglicare Victoria, Brotherhood of St Laurence, Sacred Heart Mission and VincentCare Victoria.

Victoria Police are on a five-day operation enforcing safety on the state’s roads over Easter and have the added task of nabbing non-essential travellers.

Victorians are only meant to leave their homes for essential travel, including to buy food and to exercise under the stage three rules.

Many of the beaches along the surf coast are closed and only locals or permitted visitors can use them for exercise while social distancing.

