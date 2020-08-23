Vic COVID-19 strategy is working: premier

Authorities are confident Victoria’s second wave of COVID-19 is on a downward trajectory as the state’s chief health officer insists daily case numbers of up to 400 won’t happen again on his watch.

Victoria on Sunday recorded 17 more COVID-19 deaths with 11 linked to aged care outbreaks and 208 new cases.

The national death toll is now 502 while state fatalities have reached 415.

Premier Daniel Andrews noted metropolitan Melbourne was halfway through its stage four restrictions while regional Victoria was at the halfway mark of its stage three protocols.

He said the next few weeks would be challenging but urged people suffering lockdown fatigue to “stay the course”.

“If we let our fatigue get the better of us the only victor is the virus because it will spread more easily,” he told reporters on Sunday.

“The strategy is working. We can be rightfully hopeful about what the next phase will be but we just have to get there.

“This is a very stubborn thing and it won’t go away easily.”

Mr Andrews said the weekend’s bad weather was an “absolute blessing” and hoped it meant more people stayed at home.

He also flagged it was too early to predict if the Melbourne Cup would go ahead or what Christmas this year would look like.

The premier also confirmed he would contest the state election in 2022, saying there was a lot more that needed to be done.

His comment followed speculation he might step down after the pandemic was over.

Chief health officer Brett Sutton said although the daily case numbers were “jumping around”, he expected they were on a downward trajectory.

The state on Saturday recorded a second consecutive day of fresh coronavirus cases below 200, prompting Professor Sutton to predict numbers could dip below 150 next week even though Sunday’s outcome was 208.

“We’re not going to see 300 and 400 (cases) again in Victoria under my watch, at least,” he told reporters on Sunday.

“We’re applying a strategy that is driving cases down.”

He said restrictions would not be lifted in full until community transmission was eradicated.

It comes as the Melbourne set of The Masked Singer was shut down because several crew members tested positive for coronavirus.

“The entire production team, including the masked singers, the host and panellists are now in self-isolation,” the Network Ten program posted on Twitter late on Saturday night.

The reality show hosted by Osher Gunsberg involves masked celebrities competing against each other in a singing competition.

The panellists include Dannii Minogue and comedian Dave Hughes.

Prof Sutton said a “number of staff” had tested positive but insisted it did not necessarily mean there had been a breach of any guidelines.

Melbourne residents still have about another three weeks of stage four restrictions, including an overnight curfew, ahead of them before they are revised on September 13.

Regional Victorians are under slightly less onerous level three restrictions for the same period.

Prof Sutton said people must expect to continue wearing protective masks long after stage four restrictions ease in metropolitan Melbourne.

There are 3920 COVID-19 cases with an unknown source in Victoria and 536 active cases in healthcare workers.

Meanwhile, hearings for state’s inquiry into the failed hotel quarantine program resume on Monday with more testimony from hotel security staff.

The inquiry last week heard poor-performing security guards were moved between the quarantine hotels, while returned travellers feared catching the coronavirus during their stay.