Vic records another COVID-19 death

Victoria has confirmed another death from coronavirus, with a man in his 60s dying in hospital.

Authorities haven’t revealed how the man contracted the virus, citing his family’s request for privacy.

His death brings the national toll to 102, and the number of Victorian deaths to 19.

Victoria recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, taking its total to 1602.

Nine patients are currently in hospital, including three in intensive care.

The new cases are not believed to be linked to outbreaks at Cedar Meats, Fawkner McDonalds or aged care facilities, but investigations are still underway.

“It may be that (Saturday’s new) cases are linked to some of these outbreaks – these results often come in quite late at night and so it does require quite a bit of investigating sometimes to link back into other outbreaks or known cases,” deputy chief health officer Annaliese van Diemen said on Saturday.

Four of the new patients are returned travellers in hotel quarantine and three were identified through community testing.

Given the community transmissions, authorities maintain anyone with even mild symptoms should get tested for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, as the public transport union pushes for all passengers to be required to wear masks, Victoria’s opposition is calling for the release of medical advice that led to the decision masks wouldn’t be required.

“The question about whether we wear masks or not has been answered differently around the world,” public transport spokesman David Davis said.

“The advice here seems to be that we don’t need masks and I accept that advice, but I think the community wants to see that advice.”

Dr van Diemen said the advice that masks are not necessary for routine public transport users comes from a national panel of experts advising the national cabinet.

Victoria’s advice in addition includes social distancing and that people who are unwell don’t use public transport at all.

Dr van Diemen said the state remained on track for pubs, restaurants and cafes to open to limited numbers from June 1, but decisions regarding public spaces including playgrounds would be made when the time was right.

Schools are set to re-open for Prep to Year 2 and Year 11 and 12 students from Tuesday.

Final year students have been reassured they will find out their results before the end of this year so plans for 2021 can proceed.

The government confirmed on Friday that Victorian Certificate of Education exams would conclude by early December, only two weeks later than the pre-pandemic date.