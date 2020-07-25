Vic records five virus deaths, 357 cases

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Five more Victorians have died from coronavirus, as the state records 357 new cases. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

Vic records five virus deaths, 357 cases

By Caroline Schelle, Rebecca Le May and Andi Yu

July 25, 2020

2020-07-25 15:59:57

Five more Victorians have died from coronavirus, with the state recording 357 new cases as second wave numbers remain “stubbornly high”.

The deaths are four women aged in their 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s, and a man in his 80s, taking the state toll to 61 and the national total to 145.

Active cases have reached 3995, with 313 of those healthcare workers and 536 linked to aged care facilities, split roughly evenly between staff and residents. 

Aged care cases span 38 facilities across the state with the majority in Melbourne’s northern and western suburbs. 

Deaths among aged care-linked cases account for a third of the state’s total.

Premier Daniel Andrews said aged care is a “very, very challenging setting” and efforts are underway to restrict workers to one facility to limit spread.

“To not have workers who are more often than not casual and flexible in the nature of their employment moving between multiple sites,” Mr Andrews told reporters on Saturday.

“PPE (personal protective equipment) for staff is now absolutely compulsory.”

Victorian Opposition leader Michael O’Brien questioned why it took so long to make PPE compulsory for aged care staff.

“This really should have been put in place a few weeks ago because we’ve seen outbreaks there that just should have been protected before we got to this position,” he said on Saturday.

There are 42 Victorians fighting for life in intensive care units.

Of the new cases, just 37 are related to known outbreaks while the remaining 320 are being investigated.

“The numbers have remained stubbornly high, haven’t gone up significantly, haven’t gone down significantly in the past week,” Victoria’s chief medical officer Brett Sutton said.

“There is nothing that will all of a sudden see numbers hit zero in the next couple of weeks.

“It’s not going to be something that suddenly disappears in a way that wave one did.”

Among clusters, 183 are linked to Al-Taqwa College in Truganina, where five cases stem from a local KFC.

There are dozens of active cases in food production, including 45 linked to the Australian Lamb Company in Colac.

While that was an example of a regional outbreak, for most of the state’s country post codes “we’re talking about one or two cases only”, Professor Sutton said.

“We can see the links back to Melbourne – a lot of that is because people have to work and move into regional Victoria,” he said.

“We know that there has been some ongoing transmission within households.”

Prof Sutton blamed much of the regional caseload on people continuing to work, shop and socialise while symptomatic.

One ADF officer contracted the virus while supporting testing in Craigieburn despite wearing PPE.

“Even those medically-trained individuals using PPE … can be at risk,” Prof Sutton said.

“It speaks to the absolute infectiousness of this virus.”

The premier refused to rule out further restrictions but said masks were the current strategy to stop the spread.

“Masks are effectively our stage four,” Mr Andrews said.

“We can’t rule out going further with rule changes, but it’s a big game changer.”

Victoria’s health department has issued a warning about fake contact-tracers trying to get payment details for testing kits.

Latest news

epidemic and plague

Vic records five virus deaths, 357 cases

Another five people have died of coronavirus in Victoria, taking the national toll to 145, as the state records 357 new cases.

epidemic and plague

Centre formed for aged care virus crisis

An aged care response centre has been set-up in Victoria to deal with the growing crisis in the sector, as another five people died from coronavirus.

epidemic and plague

Military to come knocking on Vic doors

The military is helping police with contact tracing of Victorian coronavirus cases to ensure all those who test positive are contacted within 24 hours.

disease

Virus shuts three western Sydney schools

Three schools have closed in Sydney's west after students associated with the Thai Rock restaurant COVID-19 cluster tested positive.

politics

Budget discipline but not slash and burn

Wage growth is expected to fall further during the coronavirus pandemic as the unemployment rate puts more than one million people out of work.

news

epidemic and plague

Centre formed for aged care virus crisis

An aged care response centre has been set-up in Victoria to deal with the growing crisis in the sector, as another five people died from coronavirus.

sport

rugby league

Titans land Fifita on big NRL deal

Gold Coast Titans have snared Brisbane star David Fifita on a three-year NRL deal from 2021.

world

virus diseases

More countries make face masks mandatory

Authorities in France, England and Belgium have introduced new regulations requiring people to wear face coverings to slow the spread of the coronavirus.