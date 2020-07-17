Vic records highest COVID-19 daily number

VICTORIA’S LATEST COVID-19 NUMBERS
AS OF JULY 16:
* 317 new cases, the 11th consecutive day of a triple-digit increase and the biggest daily total in Australia since the start of the pandemic
* Two deaths confirmed since Tuesday, bringing the state’s toll to 29 and the national figure to 111
* 4750 cases across Victoria since the pandemic began
* 2128 active cases
* 388 healthcare workers are among the cases, with 150 currently active
* 109 patients in hospital, 29 in intensive care
* 28 of the new cases connected to known outbreaks
* 289 under investigation
* 1.2 million tests done since testing began
THE NEW CASES INCLUDE:
* 6 cases at HWL Ebsworth Lawyers in the CBD
* 7 more cases linked to Al-Taqwa College with that outbreak now at 157
* 4 more cases have been linked to Somerville Retail Services in Tottenham taking that outbreak to 37
* 31 now linked to to Menarock Life Aged Care Facility in Essendon, a rise in two from Wednesday
* 8 more cases at JBS abattoir in Brooklyn taking the total number of infections to 29
* 23 total cases now linked to Glendale Aged Care in Werribee
* 21 cases in total linked to Estia Health in Ardeer
* 19 cases have been linked to the Northern Hospital in Epping
* 16 cases are now linked to the Alfred Hospital
* 16 cases connected to Brunswick Private Hospital
* 15 cases linked to LaManna Supermarket Essendon
* 5 now linked to St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner
PUBLIC HOUSING TOWERS:
* 250 cases in residents of various public housing towers in North Melbourne and Flemington
* 41 residents of various public housing towers in Carlton have tested positive
CHANGES TO SURGERY:
* All category three elective surgery paused in metropolitan Melbourne
* Elective surgery will be reduced to no more than 50 per cent of usual activity across all public hospitals and 75 per cent in private hospitals
* No changes to elective surgery in regional Victoria
FINES:
* 65 fines have been issued by police since Wednesday
* 17 of the infringements were issued at vehicle checkpoints
* Police have done 3284 spot checks on people at homes, businesses and public places and checked 21,713 cars at checkpoints since Wednesday