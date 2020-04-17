More than 200 ICU beds added in Victoria

More than 200 intensive care beds have been installed at hospitals across Victoria to prepare for the peak of coronavirus cases, despite promising signs the state is curbing the spread.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos announced on Thursday 230 additional intensive care beds have been made available in the Victorian health system, as part of a $1.9 billion funding boost.

The funding has allowed for the state’s hospitals to increase intensive care capacity by 4000 beds and recommission buildings no longer in use to help fight the deadly virus.

“I hope that those beds will never need to be used for COVID-19 but it is in all of our hands, it’s an incredibly fragile situation,” she told reporters, urging Victorians to remain vigilant despite a slowdown in the rate of new cases.

She said while many patients with coronavirus can recover at home, some serious cases require hospitalisation or admission in intensive care.

Currently, there are 39 Victorians in hospital with the virus, including 18 patients in intensive care.

“We’re not taking the foot off the pedal in terms of hospital preparedness,” Ms Mikakos said.

“All of that work will continue to make sure if we do see a spike in numbers we’ve got the capacity to give Victorians the care they need and they deserve.”

Ms Mikakos confirmed the Casey Hospital expansion is complete, with an extra 140 hospital beds available, including 12 for ICU. The hospital did not have ICU capacity previously.

Monash Medical Centre has received funding to expand its emergency department, with construction underway on a two-storey demountable unit.

The unit will be ready within weeks and will house six resuscitation cubicles for patients requiring ventilation before going into ICU.

Work is also underway at the former Peter MacCallum Cancer Institute, the former Geelong Private Hospital and at the Alfred, Austin, Bendigo, and Shepparton hospitals.

The state recorded just two additional COVID-19 cases as of Thursday afternoon, bringing the total to 1301.

Under Victoria’s stage three restrictions, individuals can be fined $1652 if they leave home for non-essential reasons and businesses face a $9913 fine if caught doing the wrong thing.

Police conducted almost 600 spot checks in the past 24 hours and issued some 54 fines, including to five men playing video games at a home in Box Hill.

Meanwhile, Victoria’s unemployment rate is expected to double in the coming months because of the coronavirus.

The state’s unemployment rate has dropped slightly to 5.2 per cent, but Treasurer Tim Pallas on Thursday said it will be the last decrease for some time.

In order to fight the impact of the virus on the economy, Mr Pallas announced the state government will put aside $24.5 billion in emergency funding.

This funding will be directed both to fight the coronavirus impact on jobs and to help set up the eventual recovery.

The funds will be sought in the supply bills that will be introduced in the state’s parliament emergency sitting next Thursday.