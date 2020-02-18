Discover Australian Associated Press

Victoria wants to break away from national energy supply rules in favour of more renewable power. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

energy

Vic says Aust energy laws ‘let us down’

By AAP

February 18, 2020

2020-02-18 11:38:07

Victoria wants to break away from national energy supply rules so it can make greater use of renewable power sources.

The state Labor government will put a bill to parliament on Tuesday to override the national regulations, a regime it says causes excessive delays in delivering renewable energy projects to the market.

“The existing national energy laws have let us down – they have failed to drive investment in our electricity system or provide a 21st century grid for all Victorians,” Energy Minister Lily D’Ambrosio said in a statement.

“We continue to pressure the Commonwealth, as chair of the Energy Council, for changes to the national market rules so Victorian households and businesses are not unfairly disadvantaged when it comes to accessing more reliable, cleaner and cheaper power.”

Ms D’Ambrosio says the new laws will still involve the government consulting with the Australian Energy Market operator and the state would still be able to import electricity during peak demand periods.

The reforms would push for more renewable energy supplies and a call to increase capacity for the Victoria-NSW interconnector.

The Victorian opposition will decide whether to support the legislation once it has seen the detail, focusing particularly on what impact it will have on reliability and power prices.

But Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien is concerned it carries on a trend of the state government wanting to go it alone on energy policy.

“(Premier) Daniel Andrews thinks he can run the country’s energy policy, and we’ve gone from having the cheapest, most reliable energy in the country five years ago, to having the most expensive, least reliable energy today,” he said on Tuesday.

Mr Andrews said Victoria, like other states, faces its own unique transmission issues and needs rules that grapple with them.

“It’s appropriate that we have rules that support us having the most supply to put downward pressure on prices and the most stable environment to make sure that we’ve got reliable energy when we need it most,” he said.

“I think these changes will get us a step closer to that.”

