Vic Centrelink staff told to ‘stay home’

Centrelink contract staff who live in Victoria’s coronavirus hotspots have been told not to return to work amid a surge in fresh cases.

Dozens of staff who work at Centrelink are understood to have been told not to come back to work by labour hire firm Chandler Macleod.

The general manager of Centrelink’s parent agency Services Australia, Hank Jongen, said fewer than 100 staff live in the affected COVID-19 hotspots and work outside those areas.

“These staff have been advised to stay at home while we review and adapt to the latest health advice and prevent unnecessary movement in and out of those areas,” Mr Jongen said in a statement on Friday.

The labour hire staff are paid directly by labour hire providers and were paid for their rostered shifts on Wednesday 24 June, he said.

Services Australia says it is working with Chandler Mcleod on further arrangements that may apply this week and it has not issued a blanket instruction for staff to stay at home, but staff in hotspots are encouraged to work from home.

CPSU national president Alistair Waters pointed the finger at the federal government’s refusal to give COVID-19 leave to 23,000 contractors and labour hire workers in the public sector for this decision.

“We are exceedingly concerned by reports that labour hire firms like Chandler Macleod are standing down workers and directing them to apply for JobSeeker payments,” Mr Waters said.

Chandler Macleod has been contacted for comment.

Efforts to curb coronavirus in six local government areas are ramping up as the state continues to record double-digit case numbers.

Victoria’s Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese van Diemen urged the community not to be complacent.

“People are tired. People have been doing a really great job for a really long time. It’s entirely understandable that they want to go back to normal,” she told Channel 7.

“We are just not at that point yet where we can go back to normal.”

Authorities warn that case numbers will rise given there is increased testing underway to find all the cases lurking in the community.

National cabinet on Friday is expected to discuss the need for the “safety blanket” of hotel quarantine for months to come.

Australian Defence Force troops have been called in to provide logistical and medical support for the state’s COVID-19 testing blitz announced on Thursday.

Victoria recorded another 33 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest number of new daily cases in the state since the surge began last week.

Keilor Downs, Broadmeadows, Maidstone, Albanvale, Sunshine West, Hallam, Brunswick West, Fawkner, Reservoir and Pakenham all have high rates of community transmission.

Supermarket giant Woolworths has increased its online delivery and in-store pick up availability in Melbourne due to a 40 per cent uptick in online shopping demand in the past week after it and Coles reintroduced purchase limits to stop panic buying.