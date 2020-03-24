Discover Australian Associated Press

Premier Daniel Andrews has defied Scott Morrison by closing Victorain schools early. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic school term ends early amid shutdown

By Carly Waters

March 24, 2020

2020-03-24 10:46:42

Victorian schools will close after Premier Daniel Andrews brought forward holidays along with a hospitality lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking in Melbourne, Mr Andrews said Victoria was in a unique position to shut schools from Tuesday given school holidays were starting as soon as Friday.

The decision to close schools goes against Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s insistence they remain open across the country.

“If every school across Australia was due to go on their term one holidays this Friday then perhaps other states will have made the same decision I have made,” Mr Andrews told reporters on Monday.

“I’m very comfortable with the decision that I’ve made.”

Mr Andrews said usual school holiday activities like going to the movies or having sleepovers were no longer appropriate.

The early closure will give teachers the opportunity to prepare for the possibility of distance learning when school resumes on April 14, Mr Andrews said.

The premier said he hoped ongoing remote schooling would not be necessary, but expected it would be, and it was important to be prepared.

“Parents are entitled to know that we are doing all the work we can to be ready for that eventuality,” he said.

Mr Andrews said if the Chief Health Officer said to permanently shut schools he wanted to be prepared.

“This is really valuable time, precious time in fact to get ready.”

Assistance will be created for essential service employees such as health workers who will have children home from school, Mr Andrews said.

“There will be some people who can’t be home looking after their kids because they’ve got patients to treat, critical functions to perform, we’ll put in place arrangements,” he said.

Mr Andrews said schools closing would put understandable strain on many families, but it was better to have medical staff away from hospital now than in the future “when we have many thousands of people needing care”.

