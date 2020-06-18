Concern as Victoria’s virus cases spike

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Routine testing has uncovered several new coronavirus cases as Victoria's numbers rise. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Concern as Victoria’s virus cases spike

By Ulises Izquierdo

June 18, 2020

2020-06-18 16:32:47

Victoria’s highest increase in daily coronavirus cases in more than a month has left authorities concerned.

Although 15 of the 21 cases recorded on Wednesday were linked to returned travellers in hotel quarantine, the increase in community transmission could delay a further easing of restrictions.

“A day like today can make me nervous, it’s an indication that there’s still community transmission going on,” Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton told reporters.

“It’s concerning enough to me that I know that we need to keep a close eye on it. We need to review each and every day to make sure that the next steps we take are appropriate.”

Victoria now has 70 active cases among its total infection tally of 1762.

The last time a bigger increase was recorded was on May 4, when 22 cases were identified amid the Cedar Meats outbreak crisis.

The state will see a relaxation of measures next Monday, when pubs and clubs will be able to serve drinks for up to 50 people seated without a meal.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said Victoria will continue to have large numbers of returning travellers that will impact the state’s numbers.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the number of cases detected in hotel quarantine showed the national cabinet had made the right call introducing the measures.

He also encouraged Victorians to holiday in their own state after South Australia opened the borders for Western Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory.

“I don’t want to be offensive to South Australians but why would you want to go there? Holiday here,” Mr Andrews said.

Dismissing the idea that Victoria was being penalised by other states, Prof Sutton said all states were working together to manage risk across the country.

One of the six new community transmission cases recorded in Victoria on Wednesday was a staff worker from Stamford Plaza Hotel, which houses returned travellers.

Another test returned positive from a resident at aged care centre Rosstown Community in Carnegie, prompting its lockdown.

The 53-bed facility run by Glen Eira council will have to undergo deep cleaning and contact tracing.

This same process was followed at Sunbury Animal Hospital, where a staff worker tested positive.

Meanwhile, a childcare centre in Melbourne was shut down after a worker also tested positive.

A health department spokesman on Wednesday confirmed a staff member from Inspira Early Learning Centre in Gladstone Park had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Three schools were closed in Victoria this week after five students became infected.

Four of these students are part of an extended family cluster where 12 people have contracted coronavirus after attending gatherings across homes in Broadmeadows, Coburg and Pakenham.

Latest sport

cricket

Unite to avert cricket disaster: Langer

National coach Justin Langer says there will be disastrous outcomes if Cricket Australia and its stakeholders do not come together.

tennis

Undecided Barty wants more US Open answers

Aussie world No.1 Ashleigh Barty remains undecided over whether or not she'll contest this year's US Open in New York, the one-time US epicentre of COVID-19.

rugby league

James Graham requests Dragons NRL release

James Graham has requested an early release from St George Illawarra to return home and play in the English Super League.

cricket

Soul destroying to cut 40 jobs: CA chair

Cricket Australia has revealed 40 staff will be let go as the governing body seeks to cut costs by approximately $40 million in the next financial year.

Australian rules football

Hawks, Tigers expecting hot AFL contest

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson and Richmond counterpart Damien Hardwick have tipped bruised egos to result in a ferocious AFL battle on Thursday night.

news

politics

Jobs figures reveal 'our dark times': PM

The jobless rate jumped to 7.1 per cent in May from 6.4 per cent in April as another 227,700 people lost their jobs, with the PM saying it isn't surprising.

sport

cricket

Unite to avert cricket disaster: Langer

National coach Justin Langer says there will be disastrous outcomes if Cricket Australia and its stakeholders do not come together.

world

virus diseases

Rest of world wary of new Beijing outbreak

A new coronavirus outbreak in China's capital Beijing poses a reminder to the rest of the world about how tenacious the virus is.