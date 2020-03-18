Vic sewer blockages with wrong toilet roll

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The flushing of paper towels and other paper down toilets is damaging Victoria's sewer system. Image by AP PHOTO

Environment

Vic sewer blockages with wrong toilet roll

By AAP

March 18, 2020

2020-03-18 09:43:20

The toilet paper drought is leading to costly drain blockages in Victorian sewers.

Water and waste services provider Coliban Water said on Tuesday the flushing of toilet paper alternatives is creating waste water spills of up to 20,000 litres.

Supermarkets across Australia have sold out of toilet paper as people panic buy amid the coronavirus.

Coliban Water said when people turn to tissues, wet wipes and even paper towel when they visit the loo, an extensive and expensive clean up will follow.

“We know they all look flushable, but the reality is, not all paper is created equally,” manager of customer operations Steve Dunlop said.

“Most of these products are designed to absorb water, not break down. They block the system and cost customers money.”

The company reminds customers “only the three Ps can be flushed; pee, poo and toilet paper.”

The company estimated the consequence of sewer spills to cost around $1.4 million of customer money each year.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Hard to see round one starting: AFLPA CEO

AFL Players Association boss Paul Marsh says Gillon McLachlan, having been briefed by the government, will soon make a call regarding round one of the season.

rugby league

Bulldogs duo to fight for NRL careers

Canterbury players Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera have been granted an extension to respond to NRL breach notices and intend to fight for their jobs.

soccer

A-League to be played out on east coast

Sydney and Melbourne are set to host nearly all remaining A-League fixtures under a revamped draw seen by Wellington Phoenix.

sports event

Japan's PM says G7 backs 'complete' Games

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is still confident the Tokyo Olympics will take place as scheduled, though opinion polls at home urge postponement.

Australian rules football

D-Day dawns for AFL season

The AFL is set to make a definitive call on Wednesday about whether round one of the 2020 season will go ahead amid the coronavirus crisis.

news

politics

Australians face months of virus measures

The government has upped the ante on measures to stem coronavirus with limits on social gatherings and visitors to aged care, and tough new travel advice.

sport

Australian rules football

Hard to see round one starting: AFLPA CEO

AFL Players Association boss Paul Marsh says Gillon McLachlan, having been briefed by the government, will soon make a call regarding round one of the season.

world

epidemic and plague

Nations seek to stem virus crisis

Governments across the world are focusing on providing stimulus measures to keep economies running as the toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose to over 5700.