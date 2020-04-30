Discover Australian Associated Press

The Australian Retailers Association says retail activity is the key to our economic recovery. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic shops eye return to business as usual

By Ulises Izquierdo

April 30, 2020

2020-04-30 12:03:27

Victoria may not lift lock-down restrictions soon, but some businesses are hoping for a return to some sort of normality.

As Victorians start to see some light at the end of the tunnel, the shop roller doors are opening again.

Hair salon owner Natalie Ragusa had opened her Aerial Studio in Kensington on March 3 but within three weeks, Victoria started shutting down to stem the deadly virus’ spread.

She decided to close when a 30 minute appointment limit was imposed then later reversed.

“The reason I decided to be open now is because I feel things have gotten better,” Ms Ragusa told AAP

“It’s just me and the client, one-on-one, and I will obviously have safety measures such as removing things that the client could touch and have sanitiser.”

“It’s also nice if people can go and do something that feels a little bit normal, like getting your hair done.

“If things are done right then we can go on doing what we want to do.”

The decision to reopen has been made by other Victorian small businesses such as cafes and music shops, but also by bigger retailers.

Emporium Melbourne re-opened on Monday, three weeks after the centre was closed due to coronavirus.

The Melbourne shopping landmark said it will have revised trading hours of 11am to 4pm everyday, as food shops within the centre continue offering delivery services.

International brands such as Muji and Polo Ralph Lauren are among those who have started operating in the centre, with more to follow in coming weeks.

“We made the decision to close Emporium Melbourne to support our retailers which had closed, either as a result of government measures or voluntarily,” Vicinity CEO Grant Kelley said.

“We’re pleased to see renewed confidence as a result of government stimulus measures with some retailers wanting to reopen their doors.”

The Australian Retailers Association claimed retail activity was key to economic recovery, but warned about the dangers of pushing for an early lift on restrictions.

“Public health and safety is the priority and that will ensure a sustainable recovery rather than a false start,” ARA CEO Paul Zahra said.

“Each state is on a slightly different recovery path and those decisions will be based on local data and expert advice.”

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the earliest some restrictions might be lifted is May 11, when Victoria’s state of emergency comes to an end.

