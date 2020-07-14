Vic ski field still open, but lifts closed

Falls Creek alpine resort remains open, even if the ski lifts are not.

Management of the Victorian ski field says it will continue to have activities open to visitors not affected by the current Melbourne metropolitan and Mitchell Shire coronavirus lockdown.

It comes after Vail Resorts announced it would suspend ski lift operations at Falls Creek and Mount Hotham last week.

“We are devastated for our local businesses, staff and all our guests, that such action has been necessary to respond to the spread of coronavirus in Victoria,” Falls Creek Resort Management chief executive Stuart Smythe said.

“With guests coming to the resort, they will be required via the resort entry portal, to provide their details for contract tracing purposes and for capacity management.”

The resort will still run cross country trail grooming at a reduced number of kilometres, tobogganing and snowplay, transport services within the village, snowmobile tours and back country tours.

The state’s Mount Buller resort is also open.