Vic ski fields close until August

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victoria's Mt Hotham and Falls Creek ski resorts have closed until August 19 . Image by Tracey Nearmy/AAP PHOTOS

Tourism and Leisure

Vic ski fields close until August

By AAP

July 11, 2020

2020-07-11 07:27:51

Victoria’s Mt Hotham and Falls Creek ski resorts have closed until August 19 as the state battles a new round of coronavirus infections.

Vail Resorts, which owns the two resorts and Perisher in NSW, says the decision to suspend ski-lift operations is “consistent with the current stay at home directions” after sharp increases in new cases in the past weeks.

“We did not make this decision lightly as we know our employees, guests and the communities where we operate have already endured so much hardship this year,” said Pete Brulisauer, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Vail Resorts Australia.

“However, we are focused first and foremost on health and safety … and doing our part to support efforts across Victoria to address the recent rise in coronavirus cases.”

Mr Brulisauer said Perisher will remain open and is unaffected by the decision, operating in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions in NSW.

“We recognise this is incredibly disappointing to our guests and pass holders, including those who have made reservations at Hotham and Falls Creek this season,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Victoria recorded 165 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, with an outbreak at a high school becoming the state’s largest cluster.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton confirmed just 30 of the state’s new cases were linked to known outbreaks, with 135 remaining under investigation.

Health officials have announced 158 residents living in Melbourne’s nine locked-down public housing towers have coronavirus, with more than 2500 results processed.

Prof Sutton said one tower in North Melbourne will remain in “hard lockdown” after 53 people there tested positive to COVID-19.

Latest sport

Formula One

Verstappen fastest in Styrian GP practice

Max Verstappen has wrapped up Styria GP practice with the fastest time, while Australian Daniel Ricciardo was lucky to be unhurt after crashing into a wall.

rugby union

Reds and Rebels in historic Super draw

The Melbourne Rebels and Queensland Reds have played out a Super Rugby AU stalemate after featuring in a historic extra-time encounter.

rugby league

Mitchell on report as Souths beat Tigers

South Sydney have scored a win over Wests Tigers at Bankwest Stadium, but it could cost them Latrell Mitchell who was put on report late in the game.

rugby union

Reds and Rebels in historic Super draw

The Melbourne Rebels and Queensland Reds have played out a Super Rugby AU stalemate after featuring in a historic extra-time encounter.

soccer

A-League clubs set for Saturday Vic exit

The A-League's operations team is working on a revised fixture list as its three Melbourne clubs prepare to travel to Sydney on Saturday morning.

news

epidemic and plague

Vic virus will be worse before it's better

Victoria's chief health officer has warned of worse to come, as the state notches the highest daily increase in cases, but says the virus isn't out of control.

sport

Formula One

Verstappen fastest in Styrian GP practice

Max Verstappen has wrapped up Styria GP practice with the fastest time, while Australian Daniel Ricciardo was lucky to be unhurt after crashing into a wall.

world

virus diseases

WHO posts record high global virus cases

The WHO says the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours have been reported in the US, Brazil and India.