Refunds will be given on all lift, lesson and rental purchases for the period June 24 to July 5. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Health

Vic snow fields delay ski lift opening

By AAP

June 25, 2020

2020-06-25 20:00:38

Two major Victorian snow destinations have further delayed the opening of their ski lifts to accommodate coronavirus safety measures.

Mount Hotham and Falls Creek were set to open their lifts on Wednesday but will push it back to July 6 “due to challenging early-season conditions”, global resort operator Vail Resorts says in a statement.

“The delay is to ensure that Hotham and Falls Creek can open enough terrain to provide a safe experience in accordance with the COVID-19 Safe Operating Plan.”

The Safe Operating Plan falls under Safework Australia and aims to protect wokers across a range of industries.

Full refunds will be issued by Vail Resorts on all lift, lesson and rental purchases that have been made for Mt Hotham and Falls Creek for the period June 24 to July 5.

In New South Wales, Perisher successfully opened for the 2020 snow season on Wednesday, with three lifts open for skiers and snowboarders.

In accordance with social distancing rules, visitors to Perisher, Hotham and Falls Creek are required to pre-purchase lift tickets, lessons and rentals online.

The late start to the ski season comes days before the school holidays in Victoria and what tourism operators hope will bring a much-needed boost to the areas.

