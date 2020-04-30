Discover Australian Associated Press

Victoria's ski season is on hold as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact on Australia. Image by Tracey Nearmy/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic snow season on hold due to coronavirus

By Christine McGinn

April 30, 2020

2020-04-30 13:29:11

Victoria’s upcoming snow season could melt away if the state’s tough coronavirus restrictions are not softened.

Snow resorts are staying optimistic ahead of the usual snow season opening on the Queen’s Birthday long weekend in June.

Australian Ski Areas Association chief executive Colin Hackworth said the season will only go ahead if it fits with the COVID-19 rules.

“I am sure we are going to have snow, but we need to make sure we come up with a plan to make sure we can ski on it,” he said.

“Any season we have will only proceed with the blessing of government and health authorities.”

For Mr Hackworth, the ski resorts are Australia’s winter beaches and wants them open for people’s physical and mental health.

“Visitation will be modest, but the industry accepts that. We just want to have a ski season,” he said, happy to push the season out.

“If we have great snow, we are desperately hoping we get to enjoy it.”

Falls Creek and Mt Buller are preparing in case they can open on June 6, but will also have contingencies in place depending on the advice of health officials.

All the tracks and trails at Mt Hotham are closed to the public, while Parks Victoria has shut the surrounding Alpine National Park.

Tourism Minister Martin Pakula said the current COVID-19 settings have a “significant impact” on the resorts, limiting travel to them.

“We can only speculate on what the settings might be when winter is truly upon us,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

An early dump of snow across parts of the state on Thursday is not a tell-tale sign of a good or bad season, the weather bureau says.

“It has been a really wet start to the year but it doesn’t necessarily mean a good season,” senior meteorologist Michael Efron told AAP.

Mild conditions now until the season opener will help prevent existing snow from washing away and allow resorts to make more powder.

