Vic Stage 4 business closures, changes

STAGE FOUR BUSINESS CLOSURES AND CHANGES FOR MELBOURNE
OPEN FOR ON-SITE WORK WITH COVID SAFE PLAN:
* Supermarkets and grocery stores including liquor shops
* Fuel retailers
* Pharmacies
* Post offices
* Hardware, building an garden supplies for trade
* Specialist stationery for business use
* Maternity supplies
* Motor vehicle parts for emergency repairs
* Locksmiths
* Laundry and dry cleaners
* Farms
* Commercial fishing
* Vet clinics, pounds and shelters
* Construction of critical infrastructure and services to support those projects
* Critical repairs to residential premises where required for emergency or safety
* Cafes and restaurants for takeaway
* Newspaper and magazine publishing, radio, television and online broadcast
* Bank branches
* Critical service call centres
* Medicare
* Justice – for urgent or priority court or tribunal matters including bail, family violence, remand, child protection, warrant, human rights, residential tenancy and other matters
* Law enforcement
* Prisons, facilities for parolees, Adult Parole Board, youth justice facilities
* Emergency services
* Schools for permitted workers and vulnerable children, specialists schools – remote learning for all other children
CLOSED FOR ON-SITE WORKERS:
* Furniture wholesalers
* Personal care including hairdressers
* Car washes
* Pubs, taverns and bars
* Clubs, nightclubs
* Food courts
* Legal and accounting services
* Architectural, engineering and technical services
* Travel and tour agencies
* Standard call centre operations
* Non-urgent elective surgery
* Museums, parks and gardens
* Gambling
* Alpine resorts
* Brothels and prostitution services
* Places of worship
RESTRICTED OPERATIONS:
* Large scale construction (buildings more than three storeys) restricted to 25 per cent normal employees with a High Risk COVID Safe Plan, workers at a single site only
* Small scale construction (three storeys or less) with a maximum of five workers including supervisors with a Universal COVID Safe Plan, workers at a single site only
* Meat processing with 33 per cent reduction in production (state-wide), workers at a single site only
* Shopping centres for access to permitted retail only
* Public transport, ride share and taxis only to support access to permitted services for permitted workers
* Thoroughbred, harness and greyhound racing with minimum number of essential participants to operate safely
* Places of worship broadcasting religious ceremonies
* Places of worship and community facilities operating food banks and soup kitchens
(Source: Victorian Government)