Cafes and restaurants will only be open for take away under Melbourne's stage four lockdown. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic Stage 4 business closures, changes

By Karen Sweeney

August 4, 2020

2020-08-04 15:59:45

STAGE FOUR BUSINESS CLOSURES AND CHANGES FOR MELBOURNE

OPEN FOR ON-SITE WORK WITH COVID SAFE PLAN:

* Supermarkets and grocery stores including liquor shops

* Fuel retailers

* Pharmacies

* Post offices

* Hardware, building an garden supplies for trade

* Specialist stationery for business use

* Maternity supplies

* Motor vehicle parts for emergency repairs

* Locksmiths

* Laundry and dry cleaners

* Farms

* Commercial fishing

* Vet clinics, pounds and shelters

* Construction of critical infrastructure and services to support those projects

* Critical repairs to residential premises where required for emergency or safety

* Cafes and restaurants for takeaway

* Newspaper and magazine publishing, radio, television and online broadcast

* Bank branches

* Critical service call centres

* Medicare

* Justice – for urgent or priority court or tribunal matters including bail, family violence, remand, child protection, warrant, human rights, residential tenancy and other matters

* Law enforcement

* Prisons, facilities for parolees, Adult Parole Board, youth justice facilities

* Emergency services

* Schools for permitted workers and vulnerable children, specialists schools – remote learning for all other children

CLOSED FOR ON-SITE WORKERS:

* Furniture wholesalers

* Personal care including hairdressers

* Car washes

* Pubs, taverns and bars

* Clubs, nightclubs

* Food courts

* Legal and accounting services

* Architectural, engineering and technical services

* Travel and tour agencies

* Standard call centre operations

* Non-urgent elective surgery

* Museums, parks and gardens

* Gambling

* Alpine resorts

* Brothels and prostitution services

* Places of worship

RESTRICTED OPERATIONS:

* Large scale construction (buildings more than three storeys) restricted to 25 per cent normal employees with a High Risk COVID Safe Plan, workers at a single site only

* Small scale construction (three storeys or less) with a maximum of five workers including supervisors with a Universal COVID Safe Plan, workers at a single site only

* Meat processing with 33 per cent reduction in production (state-wide), workers at a single site only

* Shopping centres for access to permitted retail only

* Public transport, ride share and taxis only to support access to permitted services for permitted workers

* Thoroughbred, harness and greyhound racing with minimum number of essential participants to operate safely

* Places of worship broadcasting religious ceremonies

* Places of worship and community facilities operating food banks and soup kitchens

(Source: Victorian Government)

