Vic records 24 deaths, 149 new virus cases

Victoria has suffered a sharp rise in coronavirus deaths with 24 new fatalities, taking the state toll to 462 and national figure to 549.

Australia’s worst daily figure of 25 was recorded on August 17.

Victoria registered 149 new cases of the virus for Wednesday. It’s the third straight day the number has been well below 200.

The figures come as the state government weathers a political storm over its bid to extend Victoria’s state of emergency for 12 months.

It is negotiating with crossbenchers and needs the backing of four of them for new legislation to pass that would extend the emergency powers.

The pandemic sparked a state of emergency on March 16, which is due to expire on September 13 after a maximum six extensions.

Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien immediately ruled out support for the bill when Premier Daniel Andrews announced the government’s intention on Monday, while almost all upper-house crossbench MPs also oppose the proposal in its current form.

“We’re having very productive discussions, as we always do, with the crossbench,” Mr Andrews said on Wednesday.

“We’re very confident that we will be able to get an outcome that both protects public health but just as importantly allows us to plan for the future with some certainty – not for a week or a month but for many months.

The premier said any ongoing rules would be applied with “the lightest touch possible, only what’s necessary and only for so long as it is necessary”.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos also pleaded the government’s case, stressing it would not mean a continuation of Melbourne’s stage four restrictions and stage three measures for regional Victoria.

“Essentially, (without the extension) we will go from stage four restrictions to falling off a cliff and having no rules … to protect Victorians and save lives,” she told ABC National.

“It’s about having some measures in place to see us through until such time as we have a vaccine.”

Ms Mikakos said Victoria was the only Australian state or territory with limitations on equivalent state of emergency legislation.

There are calls for the government to only extend the state of emergency for three or six months, reporting back to parliament if it needs longer.

But Ms Mikakos said there were already checks and balances in place, noting the government had to report back to parliament every four weeks during the current state of emergency.

The premier has said an extended state of emergency allows chief health officer Brett Sutton to issue “common-sense” directions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

These included rules on face masks, mass gatherings and quarantine as well as density limits for businesses and workplaces.

He stressed the proposed extension did not mean stage four restrictions – due to end on September 13 – would be in place for another year.

Of Wednesday’s deaths, 21 are related to aged care.

They include one woman in her 60s, three men in their 70s, three males and seven males in their 80, six females and four males in their 90s.

Otherwise key virus statistics continue to fall, with the third-straight day of new cases under 200.

There are 578 people in hospital, with 39 in intensive care and 16 on ventilators.