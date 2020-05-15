Vic student gifted laptop to study at home

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Lee Ausage, 11, and his mother Rosie test out a laptop received from State Schools' Relief. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic student gifted laptop to study at home

By Christine McGinn

May 15, 2020

2020-05-15 17:13:10

Grade six student Lee Ausage had to wait behind his five older siblings each day before he could start school.

But the surprise gift of a laptop on Thursday means the 11-year-old at Dandenong South Primary School in Victoria no longer needs those high school students to hurry up before he can study remotely.

Instead, Lee will just share the device with his five other primary-school aged siblings to learn online amid COVID-19 rules.

Lee is one of 14 siblings, and 11 of them are in school.

“We are so happy. Lee is so surprised,” his Samoan mother Rosie Ausage told AAP on Thursday.

While they have home internet, there are just not enough devices to go around for their schooling.

“We don’t have anything at home to use. We have internet but not a device (for the little ones),” the mother of 14, including five adopted children, said.

“If I can get a laptop at home I can help them do the work. Sometimes I use my older kids’ laptop for high school.

“Now we have one, I am so, so happy.”

The donated laptop is from State Schools’ Relief, an organisation that’s been supporting families in need for 90 years.

While it usually focuses on uniforms, there’s an increasing need to help with technology given the pandemic and the shift to at-home learning.

State Schools’ Relief chief executive Sue Karzis said 800 laptops, 3000 dongles, and 1000 desks and chairs had been distributed across Victoria.

“Within a week we had to find laptops and stationery packs, and internet dongles and USBs, we had to turn this around at speed. We changed our entire model… and started doing all these new items,” she told AAP.

In the past three weeks, the organisation – mostly funded by the state government – has had 8000 applications for help.

“It is not an isolated story sadly, it is something we have heard a lot,” Ms Karzis said.

“Every time we equip a student with something they need, we are also assisting a family.”

The donation is separate to a state government announcement that it would loan 6000-plus laptops and tablets to students in need.

Latest sport

rugby union

Hamish McLennan appointed to RA Board

Former Network Ten and News Corp executive Hamish McLennan has been appointed a director and chairman-elect of the Rugby Australia board.

rugby league

Eels and Broncos to kick off NRL return

The Brisbane Broncos will host the Parramatta Eels when the NRL resumes on May 28.

Australian rules football

AFL to resume competition on June 11

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has urged players to be on their best behaviour and respect "over and above" health protocols ahead of the league's June 11 restart.

Australian rules football

Eagles chase AFL fixture compensation

West Coast want a run of home games later in the AFL season to make up for having to restart the 2020 campaign with a succession of matches interstate.

F1

Ricciardo to join McLaren in F1 shake up

Australian F1 star Daniel Ricciardo is to race for the McLaren team in 2021, taking the seat of Carlos Sainz, who will move to Ferrari.

news

disease

Virus case numbers will grow: NSW Premier

Dining venues and places of worship are again able to welcome people in NSW, but the premier says this will come at the cost of additional COVID-19 cases.

sport

rugby union

Hamish McLennan appointed to RA Board

Former Network Ten and News Corp executive Hamish McLennan has been appointed a director and chairman-elect of the Rugby Australia board.

world

epidemic and plague

Virus hotspots flare as economies reopen

Countries are pushing ahead with relaxing coronavirus restrictions and reopening economies but new coronavirus outbreaks are testing health systems.