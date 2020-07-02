Breaches at Vic hotel quarantine security

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victoria has increased the number of COVID-19 testing sites across the locked down suburbs. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

Breaches at Vic hotel quarantine security

By Carly Waters

July 2, 2020

2020-07-02 10:21:21

Victoria’s hotel quarantine system is under fire following reports security guards accepted dodgy cash payments from security firms.

An inquiry into the state’s hotel quarantine program, headed by former judge Jennifer Coate, is under way after it was revealed the program fuelled outbreaks in the city’s inner north and west.

Companies charged taxpayers for shifts never worked, leading to fewer security workers on duty and a higher risk of infections, The Herald Sun reports.

There are also claims some guards were sleeping with guests, shook hands and shared lifts, and allowed guests to move between rooms.

A security guard who worked at one of the designated quarantine hotels told the Nine Network he only received five minutes of training before taking up the role and some guards had worked at other hotels, potentially spreading the virus further.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says the hotel breaches are unacceptable.

“These are very serious allegations, and if they are found to be correct, the Victorian government should throw the book at them,” Mr Hunt told the Nine Network on Thursday.

A government spokesperson said all staff were required to undertake regular infection control training and contracted security staff were also required to have training specific to working in the hotel quarantine environment.

More than 20,000 travellers arriving in Victoria have undergone 14 days of isolation in designated quarantine hotels since the program started.

MSS, Unified and Wilson were contracted to deliver security arrangements within the hotel quarantine program.

In some instances, these contracted companies employed subcontractors.

The hotel quarantine system will now be under the supervision of Corrections Victoria.

The allegations come as more than 300,000 Victorians entered lockdown for a second time on Thursday as part of efforts to contain a second wave of coronavirus in the state.

It has been revealed a Darwin resident, the NT’s first coronavirus case in three months, returned to Australia from overseas and completed two weeks of  hotel quarantine in Melbourne before staying with family in one of the hot sport suburbs.

Stay-at-home orders are now in place for 10 postcodes in Melbourne’s inner north and west from Thursday until at least July 29, after a 15th consecutive day of double-digit increase in cases in the state.

Those postcodes are: 3038, 3064, 3047, 3060, 3012, 3032, 3055, 3042, 3021 and 3046.

Much like earlier stage three restrictions, residents of the postcodes will only be able to leave their homes to shop for food and supplies, to receive or provide care, to exercise, and to study or work if they can’t do so from home.

The government has increased testing sites across the postcodes to make it easier for residents with and without symptoms to get tested.

It comes after Victoria recorded 73 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 2231. More than 350 cases remain active.

Latest news

virus diseases

NT records first COVID-19 case since April

The Northern Territory government has revealed a Darwin resident who recently returned to Australia from overseas has tested positive to coronavirus.

defence

China threatens security: defence minister

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds has accused China of deeply unsettling the Indo-Pacific and creating enormous anxiety for Australia and other regional nations.

crime, law and justice

Newspaper loses Rush defamation appeal

Three judges have dismissed an appeal over a finding Nationwide News defamed Oscar winner Geoffrey Rush and his award of $2.9 million in damages.

epidemic and plague

Breaches at Vic hotel quarantine security

Claims have emerged that security guards involved in Melbourne's hotel quarantine received little training and were at times not working designated shifts.

politics

Hotel security rocked by virus allegations

Health Minister Greg Hunt has lashed potential breaches of coronavirus protocols in hotel quarantine in Melbourne after allegations of misconduct by security.

news

virus diseases

NT records first COVID-19 case since April

The Northern Territory government has revealed a Darwin resident who recently returned to Australia from overseas has tested positive to coronavirus.

sport

NBA

Simmons, Broekhoff set for NBA restart

Ben Simmons is fit and ready for the NBA'S Orlando bubble while Ryan Broekhoff has revealed the tough family decision he made to join Philadelphia.

world

virus diseases

Some countries face long virus battle: WHO

Countries that have the right systems in place should be able to contain new coronavirus flare-ups, the World Health Organisation says.