Breaches at Vic hotel quarantine security

Victoria’s hotel quarantine system is under fire following reports security guards accepted dodgy cash payments from security firms.

An inquiry into the state’s hotel quarantine program, headed by former judge Jennifer Coate, is under way after it was revealed the program fuelled outbreaks in the city’s inner north and west.

Companies charged taxpayers for shifts never worked, leading to fewer security workers on duty and a higher risk of infections, The Herald Sun reports.

There are also claims some guards were sleeping with guests, shook hands and shared lifts, and allowed guests to move between rooms.

A security guard who worked at one of the designated quarantine hotels told the Nine Network he only received five minutes of training before taking up the role and some guards had worked at other hotels, potentially spreading the virus further.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says the hotel breaches are unacceptable.

“These are very serious allegations, and if they are found to be correct, the Victorian government should throw the book at them,” Mr Hunt told the Nine Network on Thursday.

A government spokesperson said all staff were required to undertake regular infection control training and contracted security staff were also required to have training specific to working in the hotel quarantine environment.

More than 20,000 travellers arriving in Victoria have undergone 14 days of isolation in designated quarantine hotels since the program started.

MSS, Unified and Wilson were contracted to deliver security arrangements within the hotel quarantine program.

In some instances, these contracted companies employed subcontractors.

The hotel quarantine system will now be under the supervision of Corrections Victoria.

The allegations come as more than 300,000 Victorians entered lockdown for a second time on Thursday as part of efforts to contain a second wave of coronavirus in the state.

It has been revealed a Darwin resident, the NT’s first coronavirus case in three months, returned to Australia from overseas and completed two weeks of hotel quarantine in Melbourne before staying with family in one of the hot sport suburbs.

Stay-at-home orders are now in place for 10 postcodes in Melbourne’s inner north and west from Thursday until at least July 29, after a 15th consecutive day of double-digit increase in cases in the state.

Those postcodes are: 3038, 3064, 3047, 3060, 3012, 3032, 3055, 3042, 3021 and 3046.

Much like earlier stage three restrictions, residents of the postcodes will only be able to leave their homes to shop for food and supplies, to receive or provide care, to exercise, and to study or work if they can’t do so from home.

The government has increased testing sites across the postcodes to make it easier for residents with and without symptoms to get tested.

It comes after Victoria recorded 73 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 2231. More than 350 cases remain active.