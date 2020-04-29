Discover Australian Associated Press

Daniel Andrew has rejected the notion that vulnerable Victorian children could be left behind. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Virus won’t leave Vic kids behind: Andrews

By Marnie Banger

April 29, 2020

2020-04-29 13:57:42

Vulnerable Victorian children are not being left behind while attending school remotely despite research showing they could be, Premier Daniel Andrew says.

Parents are being encouraged to keep their children at home, with schools remaining open for those who can’t do so and the children of essential workers.

But a series of research papers commissioned by the federal government have fanned concerns some vulnerable students will be worse off trying to do their school work from home.

One paper has found the measures risk the educational outcomes, nutrition, physical movement, and social and emotional wellbeing of nearly half of all Australian students, or about two million children.

Mr Andrews has rejected the notion some kids are being left behind under his watch.

“We’re working very, very hard to make sure that every young person, every child, every student, gets every chance, and is looked after and cared for,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

“We know there is a big job to do to support the most vulnerable in our community…I’m confident we can continue to do that.”

Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Victoria on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 1351, of whom close to 1300 have recovered.

There are 23 people in hospital, including 11 in intensive care.

The premier noted there have been seven coronavirus cases in Victoria traced back to schools, and the science on whether or not to keep children away from classrooms to tackle COVID-19 is “not settled”.

“We can guess, or we can have an abundance of caution and I’m happy to be criticised for being cautious in this. I know what’s at stake.”

Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien has pushed for more face-to-face learning immediately, saying the federal government-commissioned research on the issue underlines his campaign.

Other states are also taking steps to get students back into classrooms, he stressed.

“Let’s make our schools safer and let’s get our children back in the classroom safely as soon as possible,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

Victoria’s Principal Commissioner for Children and Young People Liana Buchanan earlier expressed concerns of her own.

“One of the implications of schools not being open or most kids not going to school is they’re cut from what … is for some their only safe place,” she told ABC Melbourne on Monday.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton hasn’t ruled out changing his advice during term two, as long the evidence suggests it is safe.

The premier wants 100,000 people to be tested for COVID-19 in the next two weeks before a decision is made on easing the state’s restrictions.

That will be a “massive effort” but achievable if people are willing to be tested, Mr Andrews said, with Victoria having enough kits to complete up to 12,000 tests each day.

The soonest restrictions might be lifted is May 11, when Victoria’s state of emergency comes to an end.

