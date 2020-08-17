Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Australia has recorded its worst day for COVID-19 deaths after 25 fatalities in Victoria Image by Erik Anderson/AAP PHOTOS

health

Vic optimism grows despite record deaths

By Roger Vaughan and Benita Kolovos

August 17, 2020

2020-08-17 16:06:15

Optimism is growing that Victoria has turned the corner in its coronavirus crisis, with Premier Daniel Andrews saying there is good cause for hope.

Despite another day of tragedy and drama, authorities are increasingly upbeat about what key statistics are showing.

Victoria had a record 25 deaths on Monday, taking the state toll to 334 and the national figure to 421.

But the new case numbers were 282 and there have been no 400-plus days since last Wednesday.

A number of other key indicators are also either steady or falling.

As ever, the premier warned that there was a long way to go before the state is on top of the outbreak.

“We are strong, there is good cause for people to be hopeful about the future – we just can’t allow any sense of complacency to creep in here,” Mr Andrews said.

“While there is a trend that is positive, today is a very sad day for 25 families and this is a long way from over.”

Also on Monday, public hearings opened for the much-anticipated inquiry into Victoria’s disastrous hotel quarantine program.

Hotel quarantine is widely acknowledged as the key factor in the state’s ongoing second outbreak.

Senior counsel assisting the inquiry Tony Neal QC said the program was set up in 48 hours and was without “precise lines of responsibility, control, supervision and management”. 

Meanwhile, ongoing problems at an inner-suburban supported residential service again showed the complexities of containing virus outbreaks.

All residents at Albert Park’s Hambleton House are to be transferred out of the facility to hospitals, with 10 moved out on Sunday and the remaining 12 to leave on Monday.

One resident created alarm among neighbours on Monday morning when he walked out past security guards, without wearing a mask.

Police later escorted him back to the facility.

Mr Andrews said the challenge was not only making sure that residents at Hambleton House were receiving proper care, but that there is minimal impact on public health.

“There are some very, very complex needs among those residents,” he said.

“The site was the subject of considerable attention and every effort is being made to bring a sense of control to that.”

While aged care facilities and abattoirs have been the focus of Victoria’s outbreak, as of Monday there were also 87 active cases in residential disability accommodation.

Of Monday’s deaths, 22 were linked to aged care.

The deaths include one man in his 60s, four women and three men in their 70s, six women and four men in their in their 80s, and four men and three women in their 90s.

Authorities have warned of ongoing fatalities even as new case numbers decline, amid a stage-four lockdown for metropolitan Melbourne and stage-three restrictions for regional areas.

But there are signs of progress in aged care as well.

“The best defence for any aged care system is low community transmission,” said federal Health Minister Greg Hunt”.

“We are beginning to win that battle on community transmission.”

Regional cases have also come down 436, but so-called “mystery” cases in the community increased by 148 on Monday, to 3626, and remain a concern.

Also on Monday, the Victorian government announced a $20.4 million boost to family violence support services to help move perpetrators out of the home.

Latest news

politics

CCC will not pursue MP over Qld nurse leak

The Crime and Corruption Commission will not investigate Labor MP Brittany Lauga over claims she leaked the personal information of a virus-positive nurse.

virus diseases

NSW records seven new COVID-19 cases

New COVID-19 rules are being introduced for NSW schools that will ban formals, dances, graduation ceremonies, choirs, interschool sport and zone carnivals.

health

Vic optimism grows despite record deaths

Despite another day of tragedy and drama in Victoria, authorities are increasingly upbeat about what key coronavirus statistics are showing.

epidemic and plague

NSW govt apology over cruise ship mistakes

NSW Premier Glady Berejiklian has apologised over the Ruby Princess cruise ship saga after an inquiry found "unjustifiable" errors were made.

politics

Australia suffers deadliest day of virus

The federal government is spending more money on mental health support for Victorians, where 25 new deaths have been recorded but new case numbers are falling.

news

politics

CCC will not pursue MP over Qld nurse leak

The Crime and Corruption Commission will not investigate Labor MP Brittany Lauga over claims she leaked the personal information of a virus-positive nurse.

sport

Australian rules football

Tigers find a way in tight Suns AFL win

Tom Lynch could be in strife with the AFL after Richmond dominated early then came from behind to beat Gold Coast at the Gabba by 21 points on Monday.

world

politics

Lukashenko: no election until he is killed

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko says he is willing to hand over power after a referendum, though not under pressure from street protests.