Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Australia has recorded its worst day for COVID-19 deaths after 25 fatalities. Image by Erik Anderson/AAP PHOTOS

health

Australia hits grim record with 25 deaths

By Roger Vaughan

August 17, 2020

2020-08-17 09:43:48

Australia has suffered another grim coronavirus milestone, with Victoria announcing a record 25 deaths in one day.

But new Victorian case numbers were again under 300 as the state’s outbreak continues to show tentative signs of easing.

The country’s previous worst day for deaths was 21 last Wednesday, all in Victoria, and these days are the only two days when the number of fatalities has been above 20.

Monday’s fatalities take the state death toll to 334 and the national figure to 421.

It was a significant spike after only four deaths on Saturday and 16 on Sunday.

Authorities have warned of ongoing deaths in Victoria even as the new case numbers decline amid a stage-four lockdown for metropolitan Melbourne and a stage-three lockdown in regional areas.

Monday’s new cases continued the downward trend in case, with 303 and 279 over the weekend and no day above 400 since last Wednesday.

It comes as all residents at an inner-suburban Melbourne special accommodation facility were being moved to hospitals because of a virus outbreak.

The Hambleton House facility in Albert Park has had security staff stationed outside because of concerns residents were walking nearby streets without face masks.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos says residents still at the facility will be moved to hospitals by Monday.

Hambleton House is a 34-bed facility for residents with mental health problems or behavioural issues.

While aged care facilities and abattoirs have been the focus of Victoria’s outbreak, as of Sunday there were also 81 active cases residential disability accommodation.

Meanwhile, Victorian officials are working to better understand COVID-19 infection rates among the state’s health workforce as more public sector nurses are deployed in aged care homes to cope with rising cases.

Premier Daniel Andrews says details should be released early this week to answer some fundamental questions in relation to health staff.

On the latest figures, 1164 health workers are infected with the virus.

“We know how health workers are positive but where did they get it from,” Mr Andrews said.

“Did they get it from work, did they get it in the community?”

The analysis should also provide some breakdown on which workers were most at risk and why.

Latest news

health

Australia hits grim record with 25 deaths

Victoria has reported a record 25 coronavirus deaths in one day, and 282 new cases of the deadly infection.

politics

Another grim milestone in virus pandemic

The federal government is spending more money on mental health support for Victorians, where 25 new deaths have been recorded but case numbers continue to fall.

politics

Tradies and farmers may soon cross borders

Tradies will be able to work in different jurisdictions without having to apply for different licences under an agreement between the nation's treasurers.

virus diseases

Top Sydney school closed after virus case

NSW continues to be plagued by unknown sources of coronavirus transmission in the community as Sydney Girls High School is closed for deep cleaning.

virus diseases

More NSW COVID cases from unknown source

A man in his 80s has become NSW's latest virus fatality as authorities continue to grapple with an unknown source of coronavirus infections in western Sydney.

news

politics

Another grim milestone in virus pandemic

The federal government is spending more money on mental health support for Victorians, where 25 new deaths have been recorded but case numbers continue to fall.

sport

Australian rules football

Bombers facing uphill AFL finals battle

Essendon are facing a monumental task to qualify for the AFL finals after suffering another setback with Sunday's loss to St Kilda.

world

political campaigns

Ardern delays NZ election to October 17

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has deferred to her deputy Winston Peters, delaying her country's poll by four weeks to October 17.