Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says he'll be careful about lifting coronavirus restrictions. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Victorians wait for COVID-19 rules to lift

By Christine McGinn

May 9, 2020

2020-05-09 16:52:37

Victorians must wait until Monday to find out how coronavirus lockdown rules will ease as Premier Daniel Andrews considers the national “menu” of changes available.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday revealed a three-step plan to lift restrictions and reopen Australian society and the economy.

But Mr Andrews labelled the national easing plan as being “like a menu” for states to choose when and what is rolled out.

“Nothing changes today, nothing changes tomorrow, nothing changes Sunday, the rules remain in place,” Mr Andrews said on Friday.

“Let’s not give everything back, let’s not throw away all the progress we have made by letting our frustration get the better of us.

“This is a pandemic, this is not a popularity contest.”

He will announce changes on Monday – the day the state of emergency lifts – but warned rules would remain at the end of May.

Under stage one of the plan agreed by national cabinet on Friday, cafes, restaurants and shops are permitted to reopen, with public gatherings of up to 10 people allowed.

Libraries, community centres, playgrounds and fitness boot camps could also restart, along with auctions and local and regional travel.

While Mr Morrison commended Mr Andrews for his handling of the pandemic, he said “outbreaks are not a reason to slow things down”.

Meanwhile, Victoria’s coronavirus tally rose to 1467 on Friday but only 117 are active.

Of the 13 new cases reported on Friday, eight came from the Cedar Meats facility, raising the number of cases in the cluster to 71.

Cedar Meats confirmed on Friday that labour hire company Labour Solutions Australia, not the health department, told it about the second infected case.

Three days later, on April 27, the health department called Cedar Meats about two positive cases linked to the abattoir.

“We have absolute confidence in how DHHS has supported Cedar Meats and has supported this,” the company spokeswoman said.

Labour Solutions Australia said the April 24 confirmed case appeared to be a one-off as the person was away from work for a week.

Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien on Friday called for an independent inquiry into the government’s handling of the cluster.

“The government’s secrecy has actually compromised public health,” he said.

A worker at the meat processing facility tested positive on April 2, but said they hadn’t been at work for weeks.

The second case linked to the workplace was diagnosed on April 24, with a third case about 24 hours later.

The department took action, including the closure of the site, on April 29.

A healthcare worker at Sunshine Hospital, who was exposed when a Cedar Meats employee cut their hand at work and came in for treatment on April 26, is among the infected cases linked to Cedar Meats.

A total of 24 hospital workers are in quarantine.

On Friday, Police Minister Lisa Neville urged organisers to cancel two protests planned for Sunday in the city, as they are breaches of the lockdown rules.

During the isolation period, police have done 2431 checks on victims or perpetrators of family violence, with 780 offences committed.

