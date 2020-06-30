Discover Australian Associated Press

The Victorian government has re-imposed restriction to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

health

Vic to lockdown suburbs to contain virus

By AAP

June 30, 2020

2020-06-30 22:24:54

Victoria is sending residents of 36 suburbs back into lockdown for a month in a bid to contain an “unacceptably high” number of new coronavirus cases detected in the past few days.

Another 64 cases of COVID-19 were uncovered in the state on Tuesday, bringing the number detected since a testing blitz began last Thursday to 233.

“That is an unacceptably high number and one that poses a real threat to all of us,” Premier Daniel Andrews said.

From Thursday until at least July 29, people in 10 postcodes will only have four reasons to leave their homes: for work or school, for care or caregiving, for exercise, or to get food and other essentials.

Mr Andrews also announced a judicial inquiry into the state’s management of returned travellers in hotel quarantine, after a number of cases in late May and early June were linked to infection control breaches by staff.

International flights will be diverted away from Melbourne for two weeks and the quarantine program will restart under the supervision of Corrections Victoria.

Federal Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd likened the Victorian move to the April localised lockdown in northwestern Tasmania.

“The actions being taken by the Victorian government will save lives,” he said.

He said the level of testing conducted in Victoria over the past few days was “exceptional and unprecedented”.

Meanwhile, Queensland will reopen its borders on July 10 but travel from Victoria will remain restricted. 

South Australia’s border restrictions with Victorian will also remain for the foreseeable future but the state may pursue a travel deal with NSW and the ACT.

NSW recorded five new cases on Tuesday while Western Australia had two, both overseas travellers.

