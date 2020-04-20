Vic to review waste storage laws

A review of Victoria’s dangerous goods laws has been appointed to answer the state’s recycling and waste crisis.

The review is the latest measure announced to fight chemical waste stockpiling that caused two large chemical fires in Melbourne in 2018 and 2019.

“We know that the unsafe storing, handling or disposal of dangerous chemicals poses a real threat to local communities,” Workplace Safety Minister Jill Hennessy said.

“This review will make sure dangerous goods laws remain effective and keep Victorian’s safe.”

The review will be conducted by QC barrister Andrew Palmer.

A final report on the current laws and recommendations are expected to be delivered to the Government next year.

WorkSafe has removed more than 13 million litres of stockpiled waste chemicals stored across 13 sites in Melbourne’s north.