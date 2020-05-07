Vic treasurer says economy more vulnerable

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Treasurer Tim Pallas says the Victorian economy is more likely to suffer than other states. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic treasurer says economy more vulnerable

By Marnie Banger

May 7, 2020

2020-05-07 16:39:53

Victoria’s economy is particularly likely to suffer as a result of social distancing measures, the state’s treasurer has acknowledged.

Tim Pallas spoke after payroll data released on Tuesday showed Victoria recorded the biggest decline in jobs of any jurisdiction between March 14 and April 18.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show Victoria recorded an 8.6 per cent drop in the period, followed by Tasmania, where jobs fell by eight per cent.

Victoria also experienced a 9.2 per cent fall in total wages for that period, just behind the drop of 9.3 per cent in Tasmania where the worst decrease was recorded.

The treasurer said there has never been any doubt that measures needed to curb COVID-19 would be “quite calamitous” economically.

But he said Victoria “in particular is likely to suffer” because its economy hinges on services, which affect about 77 per cent of its gross state product.

Sport, hospitality, major events, tourism and international students are all significant in the state, he noted.

“You can see that we have a substantial level of exposure to exactly the things that social distancing and closing our international borders would have upon the state,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

“That’s why we acted early and substantively in terms of the ($1.7 billion) survival package, and that’s why we’ve consistently come back here with further iterations of the support that we can put in place.”

Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien said the treasurer’s rationale doesn’t add up, given NSW has a similarly-structured economy.

It experienced a more modest 7.4 per cent decline in employee jobs.

“What it tells you is that this government hasn’t done enough to protect businesses and this government’s lockdowns, which have been more severe than the rest of the country, are having a really significant impact on job losses,” he told reporters.

Mr Pallas said there is “no magic formula” for protecting the economy, but the government is constantly identifying where problems are occurring and how to assist.

He announced on Wednesday the government would redeploy about 3000 casual public sector workers who have lost their jobs, but are ineligible for the federal government’s JobKeeper program, into agencies of high demand.

Council workers aren’t covered by the package, with the treasurer insisting “every tier of government has to play its part”.

Ratepayers Victoria President Dan Hurlston has warned councils against gouging residents and businesses through fees and charges amid the health crisis.

But he urged the state government to support councils, so ratepayers don’t have to “bear the brunt of their shortcomings” and 50,000 council workers are protected.

Meanwhile a group of construction employers and unions have called on the government to ease restrictions and provide new stimulus packages to the building industry.

The United Group of Emplyer Association quoted modelling from the Master Builders Victoria, which said if current restrictions continued, productivity losses could mean an annual fall of more than $6 billion across the building and construction sector compared to 2018-19.

Latest sport

rugby league

ARLC set to tinker with vaccination waiver

The ARL Commission is set to tinker with its vaccination waiver clauses to allow NRL players to play if they refuse to get a flu shot.

Australian rules football

SA, WA clubs prepare for AFL away games

South Australia and Western Australia's clubs could resume the AFL season with long runs of interstate games because of the two states' border restrictions.

rugby league

V'landys set for RLPA talks over flu shot

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys is set to enter talks with the RLPA to encourage players to agree to flu shots ahead of the NRL's May 28 restart.

rugby union

Clarke fills RA CEO post after Wiggs walks

Former Melbourne Rebels and Brumbies boss Rob Clarke has been announced as Rugby Australia's interim CEO, hours after board member Peter Wiggs resigned.

Australian rules football

AFL needs hubs to resume comp: WA premier

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan says his state won't ease border restrictions and has urged the AFL to push ahead with hubs to resume its season.

news

politics

States to make call on easing restrictions

Federal and state leaders are weighing up the delicate balance between easing social and business restrictions while guarding against a second coronavirus wave.

sport

rugby league

ARLC set to tinker with vaccination waiver

The ARL Commission is set to tinker with its vaccination waiver clauses to allow NRL players to play if they refuse to get a flu shot.

world

industrial accident

Gas leak at Indian factory kills nine

A gas leak at an Indian polystyrene plant has killed at least nine people and more than 300 others have been rushed to hospital.