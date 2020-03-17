Vic unis move classes online over virus

Some of Victoria’s biggest universities are moving classes online in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state.

La Trobe, Monash and Swinburne universities announced on Monday night that from Tuesday, all classes will be suspended until the end of the week so staff can prepare for online learning.

Swinburne University will suspend lectures until next week, while those at La Trobe and Monash will be recorded and made available online.

Melbourne University will move lectures and classes with more than 500 students online from Tuesday and progressively transition other lectures, classes and seminars with more than 25 students online by March 30.

“Tutorials with up to 25 students and specialist teaching and learning sessions will continue as planned or the time being,” it said in an update posted online.

The university’s mid-semester break will also be extended and will take place from April 6 to 19, while graduation ceremonies and social events have been cancelled.

In a statement posted online, La Trobe said the COVID-19 pandemic is posing “unprecedented challenges” for the university.

“Events over the weekend and this morning have necessitated a rapid review of the university’s response,” it said.

“While there have been no new confirmed cases to date of COVID-19 on our campuses following the first confirmed case last week, it is critical that members of our community remain as safe as possible while ensuring minimal disruption to teaching and research activities.”

If forced to close its campuses, La Trobe said all fixed-term and continuing staff would be paid, while casual staff would be paid for up to four weeks, based on the work they would have performed if not for the shutdown.