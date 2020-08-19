Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Some 99 per cent of Victoria's new wave of infections were linked to two hotels. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic virus: 99% of cases linked to 2 hotels

By Benita Kolovos

August 19, 2020

2020-08-19 11:38:39

AN INQUIRY HAS HEARD 99PCT OF VICTORIA’S VIRUS CASES ARE LINKED TO 2 HOTELS 

RYDGES ON SWANSTON CLUSTER:

* May 9 – Family of four return to Australia from overseas and begin mandatory hotel quarantine. First family member becomes symptomatic on the same day. 

* May 10 – Second family member becomes symptomatic. 

* May 11 – Third family member becomes symptomatic. 

* May 12 – Fourth family member becomes symptomatic. 

* May 14 – First two family members test positive to COVID-19. 

* May 15 – Family moved to the Rydges on Swanston Hotel. 

* May 17 to 18 – Other family members test positive to COVID-19. 

* May 25 – Three members of staff at Rydges on Swanston Hotel become symptomatic. They subsequently test positive to COVID-19.

* May 26 to June 18 – A total of 17 people are epidemiologically linked to the Rydges outbreak, and were either working in the hotel or household members or social contacts of staff at the hotel. An additional case, a household contact of a staff member at the Rydges hotel, is diagnosed with COVID-19 in Queensland.

* May 30 – Department of Health and Human Services receives first genomic analysis relating to the outbreak and comes to the conclusion all cases belonged to the same transmission network.

* By July 31 – DHHS has received genomic sequencing reports of 14 of the 17 cases epidemiologically linked to the outbreak. It found all 14 cases cluster genomically together and cluster genomically with the family of overseas returnees.

STAMFORD PLAZA CLUSTER:

* June 1 – Man returns from overseas and enters mandatory hotel quarantine. On the same day, he becomes symptomatic. 

* June 3 – Man tested for COVID-19, diagnosed with the virus the following day. 

*June 10 – Staff member becomes symptomatic.

* June 11 – A couple returns from overseas and enters mandatory hotel quarantine. On the same day, one of them becomes symptomatic. The second becomes symptomatic the following day. 

* June 14 – Staff member diagnosed with COVID-19. The couple is tested for the virus. 

* June 15 to 16 – Couple diagnosed with COVID-19.

* By July 13 – A total of 46 people have been epidemiologically linked to to the Stamford Plaza outbreak are diagnosed with COVID-19. They are either workers at the hotel or household contacts of staff members.

* Subsequent genomic sequencing concludes the outbreak consists of two distinct chains of transmission. One cluster arose from the overseas traveller from June 1, the other from the couple from June 11.

* To date, the DHHS has received genomic sequencing reports of 35 of the 46 cases epidemically linked to the outbreak.

* No links found between the cases in the Rydges hotel outbreak and Stamford Plaza outbreak. 

Source: Witness statement of Dr Charles Alpren, epidemiologist at the Department of Health and Human Services. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Swans condemn racist abuse of Taylor

Days out from the beginning of the AFL's Indigenous Round, Sydney's Elijah Taylor has received racist abuse on social media following his quarantine breach.

rugby league

Proctor, Johnson face NRL review

Kevin Proctor and Shaun Johnson could face sanctions from the NRL for making public comment before the Gold Coast captain's judiciary hearing for biting.

rugby league

Proctor banned for four NRL games for bite

Gold Coast captain Kevin Proctor has been banned for four weeks after being found guilty of biting Shaun Johnson in a fiery night at the NRL judiciary.

Australian rules football

Lynch escapes AFL ban for Collins strike

Richmond forward Tom Lynch is free to play in their AFL clash with Essendon on Saturday night despite being charged with two striking offences.

rugby league

No return for Storm skipper against Eels

Melbourne skipper Cameron Smith is still out with a shoulder injury but the Sydney Roosters will welcome back some NRL reinforcements to take on Wests Tigers.

news

politics

Virus impacts 129 in the disability sector

The federal government has started releasing statistics on the number of active coronavirus cases among National Disability Insurance Scheme participants.

sport

Australian rules football

Swans condemn racist abuse of Taylor

Days out from the beginning of the AFL's Indigenous Round, Sydney's Elijah Taylor has received racist abuse on social media following his quarantine breach.

world

civil unrest

Mali's president quits after troop mutiny

Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has announced his resignation and dissolved parliament hours after being detained by mutinous soldiers.