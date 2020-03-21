Vic waives payroll tax in business package

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The Victorian government has announced $1.7 billion package to help businesses survive coronavirus. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

health

Vic waives payroll tax in business package

By Karen Sweeney

March 21, 2020

2020-03-21 10:58:00

Thousands of Victorian businesses will have payroll tax payments refunded and waived for the rest of this financial year to help them survive coronavirus under a $1.7 billion support package.

Businesses with payrolls up to $3 million can expect the refunds within days, Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Saturday.

“This has never happened before, it is unprecedented, it is unique, it is exactly what Victorian businesses have asked for,” he said.

Payroll tax for the first quarter of the next financial year will also be deferred as part of a support package for businesses.

About 24,000 businesses are included in the package.

The package also includes a $500 million fund to support industries hardest hit by the virus and self-isolation.

It will include hardship payments and small grants with allocation determined in partnership with the state government, Australian Hotels Association, Australian Industry Group and other sector groups, Mr Andrews said.

He said another $600 million will be spent on a range of measures including waiving liquor licence payments – worth $30 million – due at the end of this month.

“That is $30 million well spent to send confidence and cash in effect back to those businesses,” Mr Andrews said.

It will also be spent re-employing people who have lost their jobs into virus-related work, including delivering packages, cleaning trains and trams.

“It just makes common sense to re-employ people who find themselves out of work in order to give them the prospects that they need, the support they need and for us to get the tasks that are so important done,” he said.

Further support for households hasn’t been ruled out, Mr Andrews said.

Meanwhile Victorian public school holidays will be extended by two days to allow teachers to make plans for flexible learning arrangements, including remote learning.

The days off will bookend holidays, with the final day of term one now Thursday March 26.

Students will come back for term two from Wednesday April 15.

Mr Andrews said Victorian schools would remain open until expert advice said otherwise.

“My kids are at school, the chief health officer’s kids are at school,” he said.

“That’s the medical advice, that’s the advice of experts. That could change – if it does, you will be the first to know.”

He also called on people to continue to follow other health advice including washing hands, isolating if they exhibit symptoms and social distancing.

While frustrating, those measures would save lives, he said.

“There is no joking about this. If we don’t flatten the curve and suppress the number of people testing positive and the spread of the virus, hospitals will be overwhelmed and that means people will die,” he said.

The number of confirmed case in Victoria increased by 51 overnight to 229.

They include a police officer in Suburban Melbourne and a second Melbourne University staff member who returned from overseas before the government’s mandatory quarantine period for travellers.

Australia’s borders closed on Friday night, meaning non-Australian residents, citizens or immediate family members travelling from overseas are no longer permitted entry.

Latest news

health

Vic waives payroll tax in business package

The Victorian government has announced $1.7 billion package to help businesses survive coronavirus, including waiving payroll tax.

health

Australian borders closed to non-residents

Australia has shut its borders to non-residents and non-citizens, and introduced stricter rules for indoor gatherings, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

health

Cruise passengers urged to self-isolate

Health authorities are urging passengers and crew from a cruise ship that returned to Sydney to self-isolate, as NSW coronavirus cases continue to rise.

health

NSW virus toll hits six, cases top 380

A sixth person in NSW, and seventh across Australia has died after contracting COVID-19 while the number of cases in the state has surpassed 380.

crime, law and justice

Murdered Qld teen never had a chance

The Queensland man who killed pregnant teen prostitute Tiffany Taylor previously spent 15 years in jail for murder and will now likely die in prison.

news

health

Australian borders closed to non-residents

Australia has shut its borders to non-residents and non-citizens, and introduced stricter rules for indoor gatherings, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

sport

Australian rules football

Beveridge queries AFL virus measures

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has raised concerns over some of the limits put on players by the AFL during the coronavirus crisis.

world

virus diseases

Italy tightens lockdown as deaths rocket

Italy has expanded lockdown measures as it's death toll from COVID-19 jumped by 627 in one day to reach 4032.