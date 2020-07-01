No forced tests in Melbourne lockdown

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews wants international flights to his state blocked for two weeks. Image by Angela Brkic/AAP PHOTOS

health

No forced tests in Melbourne lockdown

By Kaitlyn Offer and Benita Kolovos

July 1, 2020

2020-07-01 09:49:27

Residents in Melbourne’s coronavirus hot spots will not be forced into being tested despite almost 1000 people in two suburbs rejecting them.

Dozens of suburbs are being returned to lockdown until July 29 and international flights will be diverted for two weeks in an effort to contain the state’s latest coronavirus outbreak.

Victoria recorded 64 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, capping a fortnight of consecutive double-digit increases. 

It has also been revealed 928 people have rejected being tested in the hot spot suburbs of Broadmeadows and Keilor Downs alone.

But Premier Daniel Andrews says people will not be forced into taking tests in the lockdown areas because it would be logistically difficult and only possible if police accompanied testing staff door to door.

He says analysis of why tests were refused is still being done and includes families who denied permission for their children to be tested.

“The only people who can enforce and apply fines or other penalties are in fact members of Victoria Police and if I’m going to have every single person who’s testing accompanied by a member of Victoria Police, then this is going to present a whole lot of very practical problems,” Mr Andrews told ABC Melbourne radio on Wednesday.

“The key point here is all we can do is urge people to get tested.”

He said increasing fines or threatening mandatory quarantine was also not practical.

“You can make all manner of threats, but they won’t necessarily change anybody’s behaviour. It may well be people simply don’t answer the door,” he said.

The majority of Victoria’s new cases are due to community transmission, prompting Mr Andrews to reintroduce stay-at-home orders for 10 postcodes from Thursday until at least July 29.

Those postcodes are: 3038, 3064, 3047, 3060, 3012, 3032, 3055, 3042, 3021, 3046.

Much like earlier stage three restrictions, residents of the postcodes will only be able to leave their homes for four reasons: to shop for food and supplies, to receive or provide care, to exercise and study or work if they can’t do so from home.

Businesses and facilities in these areas that recently reopened – including beauty parlours, gyms, libraries and swimming pools – will have to close, while cafes and restaurants will only be open for takeaway and delivery.

International flights will also be diverted from Victoria to other states for a fortnight, as a former judge begins an inquiry into the hotel quarantine program.

Testing has found a “very significant number” of cases in late May and early June could be linked to a breach of infection control protocols by staff at the hotels.

Both Queensland and South Australia are keeping their borders closed to Victoria while NSW will not allow Victorians to attend major events in the state until further notice.

Latest news

politics

Treasurers asked to consider GST reform

A six-person panel led by former businessman David Thodey and commissioned by NSW has called for fresh thinking on the GST and other state taxes.

politics

Morrison backing tough Melbourne lockdown

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has raised the prospect of fines for people who refuse to get coronavirus tests as Melbourne grapples with an outbreak.

health

No forced tests in Melbourne lockdown

Victoria's premier says residents in coronavirus hot spots won't be forced to be tested nor will he increase fines or subject them to mandatory quarantine.

crime, law and justice

Six groups refuse to join redress scheme

Six institutions could lose federal funding and tax concessions, including their charitable status, for failing to join the national child abuse redress scheme.

politics

PM pumps $270b into defence over 10yrs

Prime Minister Scott Morrison plans to spend $270 billion on boosting Australia's military defences over the next 10 years, amid rising regional tensions.

news

politics

Treasurers asked to consider GST reform

A six-person panel led by former businessman David Thodey and commissioned by NSW has called for fresh thinking on the GST and other state taxes.

sport

tennis

Kyrgios brands Boris Becker a 'doughnut'

Nick Kyrgios's public condemning of Alexander Zverev's partying while pledging to self-isolate has not gone down well with German tennis great Boris Becker.

world

politics

US congressman warns Australia over China

A US Republican congressman believes Australia, ASEAN and other allies need to stand up to China's aggression before it's too late.