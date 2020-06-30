Feds send in help for Vic COVID-19 fight

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victoria's chief health officer says the number of new coronavirus cases will stay high for a while. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Feds send in help for Vic COVID-19 fight

By AAP

June 30, 2020

2020-06-30 08:29:36

Hundreds of federal workers are headed to Victoria to help the state’s coronavirus fight after it recorded its highest case numbers in months.

Victoria recorded 75 new virus cases on Monday, the fourth highest number since the pandemic began and the highest since March.

On Tuesday, the state requested help from the Australian government in the form of 800 workers.

One hundred team leaders will support co-ordination of the community door knocking happening in hotspot suburbs, 500 staff will form part of those community engagement/door knocking teams and 200 clinical staff are being sent to fixed testing sites.

The commonwealth clinical staff will allow for state clinical staff to join mobile testing in hotspots and surrounding suburbs.

“This is a public health bushfire – just as we help out other states in summer, help is coming from across the nation now – and we are grateful for that,” a Victorian government spokeswoman said in a statement.

The coronavirus outbreak “will get worse before it gets better”, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton warned after the 75 new cases were revealed on Monday.

He expects to see “at least” just as many positive cases in the coming days as test results pour in. 

A testing blitz is underway in Albanvale, Broadmeadows, Brunswick West, Hallam, Fawkner, Keilor Downs, Maidstone, Pakenham, Reservoir and Sunshine West, which have seen high levels of community transmission in recent weeks.

More than 50,000 COVID-19 tests have been taken in the suburbs and Professor Sutton wants to see the results before deciding on any further measures to contain the virus.

Putting the suburbs into a second lockdown remains an option.

The last time more than 70 new cases were recorded in Victoria was on March 31, when the state was in its strictest lockdown stage.

Professor Hamish McCallum from Griffith University said the state is experiencing a second wave of the virus. 

“The question is whether it is a ripple, or the start of a tsunami,” he said.

“In addition to the increased testing, I think there is a case to lockdown the hotspot suburbs.”

Latest news

politics (general)

Stay at home if you're infected: deputy PM

The deputy prime minister has warned against turning coronavirus outbreaks into interstate rivalries as Melbourne grapples with growing infections.

virus diseases

Feds send in help for Vic COVID-19 fight

Eight hundred federal workers will head to Victoria to help in its fight against coronavirus after the state recorded its highest case numbers in months.

politics

Some employers finding lack of applicants

The latest National Skills Commission survey has found 27 per cent of employers in selected industries are having trouble filling jobs.

media

AAP newswire's future assured after sale

A consortium of philanthropists and investors has finalised a deal to purchase Australian Associated Press, saving the national newswire from closure.

media

AAP sale finalised to save newswire

Australian Associated Press will continue its 85-year tradition of delivering objective and accurate news after the agency's sale to new owners.

news

politics (general)

Stay at home if you're infected: deputy PM

The deputy prime minister has warned against turning coronavirus outbreaks into interstate rivalries as Melbourne grapples with growing infections.

sport

Australian rules football

Vic clubs face extended AFL road trips

AFL clubs face longer road trips across multiple states as the league attempts to re-work its fixture on the run amid changing government coronavirus protocols.

world

epidemic and plague

Virus surges in US, states shut down again

Arizona is the latest US state reversing its reopening plans, Leicester in the UK is in lockdown and India has had another record day of coronavirus infections.