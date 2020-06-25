Discover Australian Associated Press

Victorian authorities have ramped up efforts to tackle community transmission of coronavirus. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic virus testing capacity under pressure

By Ulises Izquierdo

June 25, 2020

2020-06-25 11:57:01

Victoria has one of the highest coronavirus testing capacity rates in the world but it’s struggling to meet increased demand after a spike in new cases.

Claims that Victoria can test more than 20,000 people a day are indeed being tested as authorities ramp up efforts to tackle community transmission across the state.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton says the surge has put pressure on testing sites.

Some drive-through testing sites are at risk of being suspended due to safety and traffic management reasons.

“There’s a lot of concern around the increase in cases in recent days … There have been queues for those testing sites,” Professor Sutton told reporters on Wednesday.

“So the testing capacity is there but the demand has spiked incredibly, not unsurprisingly. I guess we need to be mindful of that ongoing demand.”

While encouraging everyone with mild symptoms to get tested, Prof Sutton recommended Victorians to “shop around” given some sites have been under significant pressure.

The advice comes after Victoria Police were called in to manage the traffic at the Chadstone Shopping Centre site just 20 minutes after it opened on Wednesday.

“We do apologise and we ask for people to be patient,” Prof Sutton said, urging people to go to their GPs instead. 

Health authorities have worked to get new testing sites in areas under pressure, especially in Melbourne areas listed as coronavirus hotspots.

A testing site at Melbourne Showgrounds will open at 1pm on Wednesday for Keilor Downs Secondary College students, teachers and parents before opening to the general public on Thursday.

Two sites have also opened at Footscray Bunnings and Craigieburn Central.

This testing demand spike resulted in almost 25,000 COVID-19 tests carried out in Victoria in 48 hours to Monday.

It’s estimated up to 18,000 tests had been done on Sunday.

Since January, about 675,000 tests have been taken in Victoria since January.

