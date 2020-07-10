Vic virus will be worse before it’s better

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Authorities are recommending that Victorians start wearing masks in crowded places. Image by Luis Ascui/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

Vic virus will be worse before it’s better

By Andi Yu

July 10, 2020

2020-07-10 22:18:07

More deaths and people needing intensive care will be likely in coming days as a result of Victoria’s spike in coronavirus cases, the state’s top health official has warned. 

Professor Brett Sutton says the 288 fresh cases reported on Friday are “pretty ugly” numbers but the virus isn’t yet out of control. 

“We will see an increase in hospitalised and ICU cases and in deaths in the coming days because of the spike that we have seen,” Prof Sutton said.

He said it could take up to two weeks before the effects of the lockdown are reflected in the case numbers and things could worsen in the meantime.

Friday’s daily case increase in Victoria was the highest Australia has seen since the pandemic began, even topping NSW’s daily records at the height of the Ruby Princess outbreak.  

Prof Sutton and Premier Daniel Andrews echoed the national cabinet’s recommendation for Victorians to start wearing masks in situations where social distancing isn’t possible. 

“We are simply asking that if you can wear a mask where you can’t distance, that is exactly what we would like you to do,” Mr Andrews said.

Face masks are not compulsory and no fines will be issued for not wearing one.

Prof Sutton said studies made public in the past couple of weeks had shown that masks can reduce transmission of the virus by about 60 per cent.

Among recently identified confirmed cases is a worker at a Chemist Warehouse distribution centre in Melbourne’s west, who last worked on Tuesday – the same day employees were tested.

There has been seen a significant amount of community transmission in the suburbs of Craigieburn, Roxburgh Park and Truganina where the state’s largest cluster was discovered at Al-Taqwa College.

The first case at the school was identified on June 27, with the outbreak now totalling more than 110 people.

There are 1172 active cases in Victoria, of which 47 are in hospital, including 12 in intensive care.

An inquiry into Victoria’s bungled hotel quarantine scheme, largely linked to the recent surge in cases, will start on July 20.  

Latest news

epidemic and plague

Vic virus will be worse before it's better

Victoria's chief health officer has warned of worse to come, as the state notches the highest daily increase in cases, but says the virus isn't out of control.

health

Returning Aussies to fund their quarantine

Australians will have to wait longer to return home from overseas after the federal government halved international flight arrivals, as cases soar in Victoria.

health

Sydney pub link to two recent virus cases

Two recent COVID-19 cases have been linked to a NSW pub, while a traveller who had towed his caravan from Victoria has also tested positive to the virus.

inquiry

ACT wants disaster funds for burnt park

The ACT says it may not face difficulty restoring a national park extensively damaged by bushfire because it cannot access federal disaster recovery funding.

health

New virus cases linked to Sydney pub

A popular pub in southwest Sydney has been closed after two recent COVID-19 cases were linked to the venue, with a pop-up testing clinic set up in the car park.

news

health

Returning Aussies to fund their quarantine

Australians will have to wait longer to return home from overseas after the federal government halved international flight arrivals, as cases soar in Victoria.

sport

Formula One

Verstappen fastest in Styrian GP practice

Max Verstappen has wrapped up Styria GP practice with the fastest time, while Australian Daniel Ricciardo was lucky to be unhurt after crashing into a wall.

world

meteorological disaster

Japanese floods death toll rises to 66

Japan is bracing for more heavy rain as the death toll from recent floods and mudslides rises to 66.