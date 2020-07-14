Vic volunteers protect platypus using DNA

DNA testing could help protect platypus in one of Victoria’s worst-affected bushfire regions by tracking population numbers and helping understand how they respond to fires.

A new project will see volunteers collect water samples from waterways, which are then scanned for genetic material from the animal including hair, skin and waste to help determine animal numbers.

This is expected to assist in understanding of how platypus respond to bushfires and help identify priority areas for rehabilitation, revegetation and erosion control.

The project is funded through the WIRES Landcare Australia Wildlife Relief and Recovery Grants and East Gippsland Landcare Network

“The study area was previously a stronghold for platypuses – a species under serious stress elsewhere in its range from drought, flow stress and land clearing,” EnviroDNA program manager Josh Griffiths said.

Mr Griffiths said no data currently existed on the impacts of bushfires on platypus and the native species was notoriously hard to monitor.

“You can’t just go into a waterways to look for them and they’re difficult to trap, so using eDNA gives us a way to see where they are,” he said.

He added that the simple nature of the water sampling equipment meant anyone could take part in the conservation project.

“It’s an opportunity for the public to not only engage but to also really get out there in the field and make a difference in the survival of this iconic species.”