Vic woman, 94, beats coronavirus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Maureen Appleby, 94, left the Austin Hospital with a guard of honour after recovering from COVID-19. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic woman, 94, beats coronavirus

By Christine McGinn

April 16, 2020

2020-04-16 18:55:56

A Victorian great-great grandmother has survived coronavirus.

Maureen Appleby, 94, left the Austin Hospital on Wednesday with a guard of honour after kicking coronavirus to the kerb.

“I fought it back, I got there,” she told reporters on Wednesday.

“Two men came to visit me – I thought they were out of Mars. They were in white uniforms with big black glasses, I thought I was dreaming.”

Nurses formed a guard of honour and cheered on the COVID-19 survivor as her son John wheeled her out.

She was diagnosed a week ago with COVID-19, while in hospital after breaking her ribs in a fall.

Austin Hospital’s Associate Professor Jason Trubiano said Mrs Appleby “has defied all odds”, and was in the high risk category.

“She is over 90 and really that is an amazing effort,” he told reporters.

Her son also left hospital after contracting COVID-19 via an unknown community transmission.

Mrs Appleby has words of wisdom for others.

“To not get scared. Just to take life as it comes and tot fight back,” she told Nine News.

For now, she’s at home in Rosanna ready to enjoy a lamb roast.

Latest sport

cricket

Cricket Aust stands down majority of staff

Cricket Australia has stood down the majority of its staff, becoming the latest sporting body to take unprecedented action amid the current health crisis.

rugby league

Project Apollo grounded until next week

The NRL's next innovation committee meeting has been pushed back to next week as the game attempts to sort the details of its planned May 28 return.

rugby union

NZ beats Australia to rugby pay deal

New Zealand's elite rugby players have learnt the extent of their coronavirus-related pay cuts, but their Australian counterparts are still awaiting their deal.

Australian rules football

AFL to announce resumption date this month

AFL clubs and fans will be given definitive details about the 2020 season resumption by the end of April, league boss Gillon McLachlan says.

rugby union

Rugby hiatus set to extend beyond May 1

Rugby Australia have drafted a number of models for potentially rescheduled domestic and Test matches as they prepare to extend their coronavirus shutdown.

news

politics

Economic clamp could ease in four weeks

Parts of the economy in hibernation due to coronavirus could be restarted in mid-May if three crucial health benchmarks are met.

sport

cricket

Cricket Aust stands down majority of staff

Cricket Australia has stood down the majority of its staff, becoming the latest sporting body to take unprecedented action amid the current health crisis.

world

virus diseases

EU plans lockdown exit, US cheques arrive

In countries that have eased restrictions, shoppers appear to be staying away from reopened businesses and workers fear their health could be put at risk.