Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is urging people to still follow health advice to avoid Covid-19. Image by Erik Anderson/AAP PHOTOS

health

Vic young urged to take COVID-19 seriously

By AAP

March 21, 2020

2020-03-21 21:26:21

Victoria’s young people are being urged to take social distancing seriously, as the chief health officer warns coronavirus has claimed the lives of people as young as their 20s. 

The state has recorded 229 cases, after 51 new cases were confirmed on Saturday.

They include 30 men and 19 women, ranging from early teens to late 70s. Another two cases are under investigation.

However, young people are failing to take social distance measures seriously, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said.

“For young people especially, this message isn’t penetrating and they’re not getting an understanding of what it means for the entire population,” he said.

“Younger people don’t get such severe infections, but people in their 20s have died, people in their 30s and 40s are going to intensive care – somebody is dying every two minutes in Italy from coronavirus.

“If you care about the people around you, if you think about protecting your family – your parents and your grandparents – then you have to think about making that distance between you and other people in all settings at all times whatever size.”

Premier Dan Andrews called on people to continue to following other health advice including washing hands, isolating if they exhibit symptoms and social distancing.

“There is no joking about this. If we don’t flatten the curve and suppress the number of people testing positive and the spread of the virus, hospitals will be overwhelmed and that means people will die,” he said.

Most of Victoria’s cases have been identified in and around Melbourne, with 12 in regional parts of the state.

A $1.7 billion package was unveiled by the Victorian government on Saturday to help businesses cope with the impacts of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Melbourne’s Crown Casino also now must comply with new social gathering rules, which ban non-essential indoor gatherings of more than 100 people.

