Vics down AFL All-Stars in bushfire game

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victoria have beaten the All-Stars by 46 points in the AFL State of Origin game for bushfire relief. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Vics down AFL All-Stars in bushfire game

By Jason Phelan

February 29, 2020

2020-02-29 00:10:16

The ‘Big V’ has reigned supreme again, Dustin Martin starring on the big stage for Victoria who have come from behind to smash the All-Stars by 46 points in the AFL’s bushfire relief match at Marvel Stadium.

A crowd of 51,052 turned out on Friday night to watch the Vics overcome a 30-point deficit to run away with a 24.10 (154) to 15.18 (108) win.

Not that the result really mattered.

There were fend-offs, high fliers, a Mexican wave, even a Patrick Dangerfield take on the Adelaide power stance, as the AFL world came together to raise funds for bushfire-ravaged communities and pay tribute to emergency service workers.

“It was just good to see the very best play for such a special cause,” Victorian coach Damien Hardwick said.

“I think both sides gave people what they wanted to see.”

The tone for the evening was set when the players formed a guard of honour as a selection of emergency workers ran through a banner which read, “For those who were impacted, right across the land, with our game we honour you, tonight with you we stand”.

Even with a nine-man bench and line-ups packed with stars, the elite talent still found a way to shine through.

Two-time Norm Smith Medal winner Martin added another medal to his collection when he was voted best afield for his 23-possession, two-goal performance.

Scott Pendlebury, the only player to have featured in the last representative game in 2008, had 27 touches for the Vics, with Toby Greene (23 possessions and four goals), Josh Kelly (four goals) and Tom Papley (five goals) catching the eye.

Former Fremantle teammates Nat Fyfe and Lachie Neale formed a formidable midfield combination for the All-Stars, while Charlie Cameron booted three goals and should’ve had more.

Neither side reported any injuries. 

The contest lacked the passion and bruising intensity of state of origin of yesteryear, but the crisp skills on display made up for it early, although the standard dropped away late as the players tired.

With the defensive team structures and measured ball movement of the premiership season largely done away with, the commemorative orange Sherrin pinged from one end of the ground to the other at breakneck pace in the first half.

It suited the All-Stars who had the edge in leg speed with Bradley Hill, Cameron and Isaac Smith prominent.

But after trailing by five goals, the Vics lifted their intensity to trail by just nine points at the last change.

At a ground where he’s usually the villain, Greene was the home crowd hero when he slotted his second goal to put the Vics back in front early in the last quarter.

The GWS bad boy helped to seal the contest with another two, Victoria booting 11 goals in a row as the All-Stars ran out of puff.

“It was an amazing experience … it just had a really good energy about it,” All-Stars coach John Longmire said.

“The game was extraordinary … we just went (for it), we didn’t take our chances and we paid for it.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Vics down AFL All-Stars in bushfire game

Victoria have come from behind to score a 46-point win over the All-Stars in the AFL's bushfire relief game at Marvel Stadium.

soccer

Wanderers end Sydney FC's A-League streak

Western Sydney skipper Mitch Duke has given his side a stunning upset win over A-League leaders Sydney FC in the Harbour City derby on Friday night.

swimming

Olympic champ Sun Yang gets eight-year ban

Sun Yang has vowed to appeal after being handed an eight-year ban for a dope test violation that would rule him out of the Tokyo Games.

sport

Coronavirus impacts Aust cyclists, sports

Australian cyclists are among a group being tested for the coronavirus as soccer and rugby become the latest sports affected by the outbreak.

athletics, track and field

Patterson breaks Aust high jump record

Eleanor Patterson has put herself into Olympic contention by breaking the Australian women's high jump record with a leap of 1.99m in New Zealand.

news

politics

Aussies need to calm coronavirus panic

Australians aren't to panic over the coronavirus with the Commonwealth activating its emergency response plan ahead of a possible global pandemic declaration.

sport

soccer

Wanderers end Sydney FC's A-League streak

Western Sydney skipper Mitch Duke has given his side a stunning upset win over A-League leaders Sydney FC in the Harbour City derby on Friday night.

world

epidemic and plague

World prepares for coronavirus pandemic

WHO is warning nations across the world to prepare for COVID-19 as finance markets tumble and authorities scramble to contain the outbreak.