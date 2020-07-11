Discover Australian Associated Press

Victorians in lockdown areas have been encouraged to wear masks where distancing is impossible. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vics in lockdown areas urged to wear masks

By AAP

July 11, 2020

2020-07-11 17:49:45

FACE MASKS NOW RECOMMENDED FOR LOCKDOWN AREAS

WHAT’S HAPPENED?

* National cabinet on Friday endorsed advice from health authorities that face masks should be worn in certain circumstances, especially in Victoria’s lockdown areas – metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire.

WHY’S THAT?

* Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton says studies they’ve seen in the last couple of weeks show that wearing face masks can reduce transmission of coronavirus by 60 per cent.

WHAT ARE THE DETAILS?

* If you live in a lockdown area and leave your home, and are unwell or cannot socially distance, then you should wear a mask. For example, if you are going to the shops and you know you won’t keep 1.5m apart from other people.

* It applies to people aged 18 or older, given the lower transmission rate in younger people and the difficulty in getting children to wear masks properly. Likewise, the recommendation does not apply to schools or early childhood settings.

* Anyone living outside the lockdown areas should wear a mask if they enter those areas.

* The state government is ordering two million reusable masks and one million single-use masks.

* From the state government: “Face masks provide an added layer of protection, but the best ways to reduce the transmission of coronavirus remain the same – good hand hygiene, cough and sneeze etiquette and keeping a physical distance of 1.5m.”

WILL I BE FINED FOR NOT WEARING A MASK?

* No.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Dockers beat Saints in AFL thriller

Fremantle have overcome a poor start and a late challenge by St Kilda to score a thrilling six-point AFL win at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast.

rugby league

Manly want to lead way on changing vocab

Addin Fonua-Blake will make an in-person apology to NSW anti-discrimination bosses as Manly vow to help eliminate derogatory terms for people with a disability.

rugby league

Reynolds, Mitchell facing three-game bans

South Sydney could be without star Latrell Mitchell for up to three matches after he was hit with a grade-two striking charge on Saturday.

Formula One

Verstappen fastest in Styrian GP practice

Max Verstappen has wrapped up Styria GP practice with the fastest time, while Australian Daniel Ricciardo was lucky to be unhurt after crashing into a wall.

rugby union

Reds and Rebels in historic Super draw

The Melbourne Rebels and Queensland Reds have played out a Super Rugby AU stalemate after featuring in a historic extra-time encounter.

news

emergency incident

NSW teen dies after suspected shark attack

A 17-year-old boy has died after suffering serious leg injuries in a suspected shark attack while surfing north of Coffs Harbour, closing several beaches.

sport

world

virus diseases

WHO posts record high global virus cases

The WHO says the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours have been reported in the US, Brazil and India.