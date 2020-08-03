Vic’s ‘state of disaster’ restrictions

VICTORIA’S NEW COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS
The state government has declared a “state of disaster”, effective from 6pm Sunday, allowing it to expand restrictions on people’s movements.
STAGE 4 RESTRICTIONS IMPACTING MELBOURNE INCLUDE:
* an 8pm-5am curfew for metropolitan Melbourne (unless you are going to or from work or to get or give care);
* a ban on travelling more than 5km from home for shopping or recreation;
* allowing only one person per household to shop once a day;
* limiting daily exercise to one hour, no more than 5km from home and in groups of no more than two;
* bans on weddings taking place from midnight on Wednesday.
BUSINESSES THAT CAN STILL OPERATE:
* Essential retail outlets, including food stores.
* Takeaway food providers.
STAGE 3 RESTRICTIONS IMPACTING REGIONAL VICTORIA:
* People will only be allowed outdoors to shop for food and essential items, provide care and caregiving, and for exercise, work and study.
* Restaurants, bars, cafes and gyms to shut from midnight on Wednesday.
* Restaurants and cafes can only offer delivery and takeaway.
* Beauty shops and those offering personal services, as well as entertainment and cultural venues will need to close.
* Community sport will stop.
RESTRICTIONS ON SCHOOLS:
* From Wednesday, all school students across the state will learn from home with the exception of some “special schools” or due to parental work commitments.
* Study at TAFE and university will also have to done remotely.
* The same rules will apply to Melbourne’s kinder and early childhood education services from Thursday.
OTHER DETAILS:
* Breaches of the regulations can lead to a $1652 fine.
* The changes remain in place until September 13.
* More restrictions relating to employment and workplaces are due to be announced on Monday.
KEY QUOTE:
“The time for discretion, the time for accepting some of this bad behaviour, is over” – Premier Daniel Andrews.