Vic’s ‘state of disaster’ restrictions

VICTORIA’S NEW COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS

The state government has declared a “state of disaster”, effective from 6pm Sunday, allowing it to expand restrictions on people’s movements.

STAGE 4 RESTRICTIONS IMPACTING MELBOURNE INCLUDE:

* an 8pm-5am curfew for metropolitan Melbourne (unless you are going to or from work or to get or give care);

* a ban on travelling more than 5km from home for shopping or recreation;

* allowing only one person per household to shop once a day;

* limiting daily exercise to one hour, no more than 5km from home and in groups of no more than two;

* bans on weddings taking place from midnight on Wednesday.

BUSINESSES THAT CAN STILL OPERATE:

* Essential retail outlets, including food stores.

* Takeaway food providers.

STAGE 3 RESTRICTIONS IMPACTING REGIONAL VICTORIA:

* People will only be allowed outdoors to shop for food and essential items, provide care and caregiving, and for exercise, work and study.

* Restaurants, bars, cafes and gyms to shut from midnight on Wednesday.

* Restaurants and cafes can only offer delivery and takeaway.

* Beauty shops and those offering personal services, as well as entertainment and cultural venues will need to close.

* Community sport will stop.

RESTRICTIONS ON SCHOOLS:

* From Wednesday, all school students across the state will learn from home with the exception of some “special schools” or due to parental work commitments.

* Study at TAFE and university will also have to done remotely.

* The same rules will apply to Melbourne’s kinder and early childhood education services from Thursday.

OTHER DETAILS:

* Breaches of the regulations can lead to a $1652 fine.

* The changes remain in place until September 13.

* More restrictions relating to employment and workplaces are due to be announced on Monday.

KEY QUOTE:

“The time for discretion, the time for accepting some of this bad behaviour, is over” – Premier Daniel Andrews.