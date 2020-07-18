Victoria records 2 deaths, 217 new cases

Two more Victorians have died from COVID-19 as 217 new cases are recorded across the state.

Saturday’s numbers come a day after 428 were recorded in Victoria’s largest overnight increase since the pandemic began.

Two more people, a man and a woman both aged in their 80s, have died from the virus.

This takes the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 34.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton says the latest jump is 217 cases is “a relief after yesterday’s numbers”.

Of the latest cases, 11 are connected to known outbreaks, one is in quarantine and 205 are under investigation.

There are now 2608 active cases across the state.

Of those, 110 Victorians are in hospital, 25 in intensive care and 18 on ventilators.

The number of healthcare workers with COVID-19 has jumped by 11 to 405 cases.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the latest numbers were encouraging but warned it was just one day.

“We’d want to see a pattern where there’s stability and then a decrease,” he told reporters.

He urged residents in metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire to stay the course in the six-week lockdown.

“Being bored is much better than being in intensive care.”