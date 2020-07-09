Australia set to cap international flights

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The prime minister says the coronavirus outbreak in Melbourne is a concern for the whole country. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Australia set to cap international flights

By Matt Coughlan and Daniel McCulloch

July 9, 2020

2020-07-09 16:44:44

Australia will reduce the number of international flights entering the country to ease pressure on hotel quarantine amid Melbourne’s coronavirus outbreak.

The Victorian capital will re-enter lockdown for six weeks at midnight on Wednesday, putting five million people under stay-at-home orders.

The state has recorded 134 new cases, with a further three in the ACT linked to the Melbourne infection spike.

In NSW, seven of the eight new diagnoses announced on Wednesday were found in returned travellers tested in hotel quarantine.

States have urged the federal government to slow the pace of international arrivals as hotel capacity is stretched.

Flights into Melbourne stopped after cases begun to rise, but Western Australia and South Australia have since called for a cap.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will unveil a plan to reduce international flights at Friday’s national cabinet meeting with state premiers.

“In Victoria, we have suspended those flights coming in and that has meant that people have moved on to other flights going into other capitals,” he told reporters in Canberra on Wednesday.

“We have looked at that and I’ll be taking a proposal to national cabinet to slow that down.”

More than 357,000 Australian citizens and permanent residents have returned to Australia since March 13.

Mr Morrison warned the highly contagious disease could spread beyond Melbourne without tough measures.

“There’s always the risk it could happen in other cities and every step is being taken to seek to prevent that wherever possible,” he said.

He said dealing with the outbreak was a national effort between federal and state governments.

“We’re all Melburnians now when it comes to the challenges we face,” the Sydney-based prime minister said.

“We’re all Victorians now because we’re all Australians and that’s where the challenge is right now.”

Victoria is being isolated from the rest of the nation as South Australia and NSW shut borders with the state, while the Northern Territory and Tasmnia have banned travellers from the state.

A 34-year-old Victorian man was arrested allegedly trying to cross the NSW border without an exemption.

There are also fears people were not screened for coronavirus after landing in Sydney on a flight from Melbourne.

Melburnians and people in the Mitchell Shire north of the city are being forced to stay home for another six weeks to stem the spread of the deadly disease.

They will only be allowed out to shop for essentials, for care or compassionate reasons, and to exercise, work or study.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth is confident the clampdown will get on top of the virus.

“This is clearly harder the second time around when only a short time ago we were lifting restrictions,” he said.

Mr Morrison said he had assured Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews there would be ongoing federal welfare support.

JobKeeper wage subsidies and the boosted JobSeeker dole payment are set to expire in September.

Banks are extending loan payment holidays for struggling customers. Roughly 800,000 people have applied for six-month deferrals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Households and businesses still struggling to make repayments by late September will be offered another four months.

The federal government will waive Victorian parents’ gap fees if their children don’t attend child care for coronavirus-related reasons.

The activity test will also be eased until October to help families whose jobs are impacted by the pandemic.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL 'flinched' on tackling rule: Beveridge

AFL umpires were strict on holding-the-ball calls in round five and Luke Beveridge says the league 'flinched' on Alastair Clarkson's complaint about the rule.

Australian rules football

Crows ruck says Naitanui 'lazy and unfit'

Adelaide ruckman Reilly O'Brien has mistakenly posted his game notes on Twitter in which he describes West Coast's Nic Naitanui as "lazy and unfit".

rugby league

Marshall to come back via bench for Tigers

Benji Marshall has been recalled to the Wests Tigers bench for Friday's NRL game against South Sydney, a month after being dropped from the side.

soccer

A-League to meet player demands: O'Rourke

A-League boss Greg O'Rourke says he intends to meet player travel demands as Melbourne's three clubs await a NSW government decision on border exemptions.

basketball

Mills to donate $1.5 mln to Aust causes

Patty Mills says he will use the NBA restart to shine a spotlight on racism and help Australian black communities.

news

virus diseases

Vic tower remains locked down after tests

The testing of residents at Melbourne's locked-down public housing towers has been completed, with one tower to remain in hard lockdown for another nine days.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL 'flinched' on tackling rule: Beveridge

AFL umpires were strict on holding-the-ball calls in round five and Luke Beveridge says the league 'flinched' on Alastair Clarkson's complaint about the rule.

world

virus diseases

US virus surges prompt tough action

New Jersey and New York, the hard-hit states at the outset of the US coronavirus outbreak, want to preserve progress against the virus as cases surge elsewhere.