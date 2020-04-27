No plans to relax rules, open Vic schools

Victoria will not follow in the footsteps of other states in easing some social distancing measures, despite a steady decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos confirmed the state recorded one death and three new coronavirus cases on Sunday, including a patient at a private psychiatric clinic at the centre of an outbreak.

A man in his 90s succumbed to the virus in hospital, bringing the state’s death toll to 17.

The state’s total number of COVID-19 cases sits at 1349, though 1265 people have recovered.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said he was encouraged by the low case numbers.

“They prove that our physical distancing measures are working but this is not a time to relax our strong approach – this disease can get away from you very quickly as we have seen in cities overseas,” Professor Sutton told reporters on Sunday.

He said he has no intention of altering Victoria’s stay-at-home measures until May 11, despite moves by Queensland and Western Australia to ease some restrictions this week.

“I don’t know what transmission will look like this week or next week, but I think the state of emergency going to May 11 is a nice line-up with the national cabinet process for a real look at changing the restrictions,” he said.

Professor Sutton said his advice had also not changed on schools, despite the opposition demanding the government immediately reopen them to all students.

“Other states are moving to get kids back to school safely, and Victoria must do the same,” Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien said on Sunday.

Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan echoed the sentiment at a press conference, saying he hoped all schools in Australia would be open by the end of May.

Victoria’s Education Minister James Merlino entered the debate on social media, arguing that sending students back prematurely would undermine efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

“Let me be very clear, particularly to the federal government who do not run any schools; we will only transition back to face-to-face teaching for all students when that is the advice of the Victorian Chief Health Officer. Not a moment before,” Mr Merlino tweeted on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, several repatriation flights touched down in Melbourne on Sunday, though there are no known cases of coronavirus on board.

The 178 passengers from Buenos Aires, 65 passengers from Doha, 18 passengers from Auckland and 11 passengers from Hong Kong will be tested and put into mandatory 14-day quarantine in Melbourne hotels.

The health minister also called for passengers aboard flight VA341 from Melbourne to Brisbane on April 20 to contact authorities after a passenger tested positive to coronavirus.

She said anyone sitting in rows 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 should contact Queensland Health.

The government also announced it is putting $16.8 million towards Victoria’s arts sector in a bid to secure jobs and commission new work.

It is also continuing with plans to build more intensive care capacity, secure medical equipment and boost the state’s stockpile of personal protective equipment, at a cost of $1.9 billion.