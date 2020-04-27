No plans to relax rules, open Vic schools

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victoria's public and private hospitals will begin doing more elective surgeries from Monday. Image by Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS

Health

No plans to relax rules, open Vic schools

By Carly Waters and Benita Kolovos

April 27, 2020

2020-04-27 18:50:13

Victoria will not follow in the footsteps of other states in easing some social distancing measures, despite a steady decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos confirmed the state recorded one death and three new coronavirus cases on Sunday, including a patient at a private psychiatric clinic at the centre of an outbreak. 

A man in his 90s succumbed to the virus in hospital, bringing the state’s death toll to 17. 

The state’s total number of COVID-19 cases sits at 1349, though 1265 people have recovered. 

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said he was encouraged by the low case numbers.

“They prove that our physical distancing measures are working but this is not a time to relax our strong approach – this disease can get away from you very quickly as we have seen in cities overseas,” Professor Sutton told reporters on Sunday. 

He said he has no intention of altering Victoria’s stay-at-home measures until May 11, despite moves by Queensland and Western Australia to ease some restrictions this week. 

“I don’t know what transmission will look like this week or next week, but I think the state of emergency going to May 11 is a nice line-up with the national cabinet process for a real look at changing the restrictions,” he said. 

Professor Sutton said his advice had also not changed on schools, despite the opposition demanding the government immediately reopen them to all students. 

“Other states are moving to get kids back to school safely, and Victoria must do the same,” Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien said on Sunday.

Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan echoed the sentiment at a press conference, saying he hoped all schools in Australia would be open by the end of May.

Victoria’s Education Minister James Merlino entered the debate on social media, arguing that sending students back prematurely would undermine efforts to contain the spread of the virus. 

“Let me be very clear, particularly to the federal government who do not run any schools; we will only transition back to face-to-face teaching for all students when that is the advice of the Victorian Chief Health Officer. Not a moment before,” Mr Merlino tweeted on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, several repatriation flights touched down in Melbourne on Sunday, though there are no known cases of coronavirus on board.

The 178 passengers from Buenos Aires, 65 passengers from Doha, 18 passengers from Auckland and 11 passengers from Hong Kong will be tested and put into mandatory 14-day quarantine in Melbourne hotels.

The health minister also called for passengers aboard flight VA341 from Melbourne to Brisbane on April 20 to contact authorities after a passenger tested positive to coronavirus.

She said anyone sitting in rows 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 should contact Queensland Health. 

The government also announced it is putting $16.8 million towards Victoria’s arts sector in a bid to secure jobs and commission new work.

It is also continuing with plans to build more intensive care capacity, secure medical equipment and boost the state’s stockpile of personal protective equipment, at a cost of $1.9 billion. 

Latest sport

rugby league

Police fine repentant Mitchell, Addo-Carr

Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr have been fined by police with an investigation launched into an alleged firearms breach and the NRL looking at the matter.

soccer

Viduka among Australian soccer think tank

Mark Viduka is on a newly-formed 11-member panel charged with forming ideas about Australia's soccer future.

Australian rules football

Ratten wary of AFL hub health challenges

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten is wary of the mental health challenges that could arise in AFL quarantine hubs and the impact on players' families.

cricket

Paine: Aussie cricketers won't be greedy

Test captain Tim Paine says Australia's cricketers won't be greedy as they await more financial information from Cricket Australia prior to a possible pay cut.

Australian rules football

Hardwick wants AFL return date ASAP

Premiership coach Damien Hardwick says AFL teams could prepare for a season reboot with as little as two weeks' full training under their belts.

news

virus diseases

'Permanent' change to habits to stop virus

Australia's chief medical officer says people will have to permanently change their behaviour to keep the coronavirus contained.

sport

rugby league

Police fine repentant Mitchell, Addo-Carr

Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr have been fined by police with an investigation launched into an alleged firearms breach and the NRL looking at the matter.

world

diplomacy

South Korea cautions on Kim health reports

South Korean officials are cautioning against reports North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may be ill or is being isolated because of coronavirus concerns.