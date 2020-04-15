Fines reviewed, Vic virus testing expands

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victoria's Health Minister Jenny Mikakos is "relatively optimistic" about COVID-19's rate of spread. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Fines reviewed, Vic virus testing expands

By Benita Kolovos and Carly Waters

April 15, 2020

2020-04-15 14:18:54

More Victorians will be tested for coronavirus as the government widens testing criteria, while police will review every lockdown-related fine issued.

Deputy commissioner Shane Patton will personally review fines issued for non-compliance of the chief health officer’s directive to stay home.

“If some of those aren’t properly issued or pass the common sense test they will be withdrawn,” Mr Patton told reporters.

Some 99 fines were issued by police in the past 24 hours, along with 507 spot checks.

Four people having a barbecue at a bathing box on Brighton Beach, 10 people partying in a backyard in Strathdale and 10 people gathered at Montrose were fined by police on Sunday.

Almost 21,000 spot checks have been carried out since March 21.

Under Victoria’s stage three restrictions, residents can leave their homes to go shopping for food and essential supplies, medical care or caregiving, work or education if necessary and exercise.

People can be fined $1652 if they leave home for non-essential reasons and businesses face a $9913 fine if caught doing the wrong thing.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos confirmed on Tuesday 10 people had tested positive for COVID-19 overnight, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1291.

It follows just 13 new cases of the virus on Sunday and three on Saturday.

Authorities are now making a concerted effort to tackle transmission in the community by significantly increasing coronavirus testing from Tuesday.

Anyone who has had a fever or breathing symptoms will now be able to get tested for the virus at 40 clinics across the state or by their GP.

Testing was previously only for people who had recently returned from travel or who had come into contact with a confirmed case.

“We need to focus now on community transmission and by opening up the testing criteria, we think we’ll be able to gauge the level of infection,” Ms Mikakos said.

“This will also help us to determine how we respond in terms of the restrictions going forward.”

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said he hoped the broader testing criteria will capture any undetected cases in the community and “drive cases down to zero”.

“There is the potential to walk back the most significant restrictions if we can drive numbers right down,” he said.

Ms Mikakos, however, warned against complacency or easing restrictions too soon.

She said one person in the community with coronavirus could potentially infect 400 others within a month.

“If we have 200 people walking around the community that could be 80,000 people in one month, so I ask the community for their understanding and co-operation,” Ms Mikakos said.

“We are of course planning about what the timing and what the lifting of restrictions might look like, but now’s not the time to be doing that.”

The state of emergency was extended at the weekend to May 11, which allows the government to keep up social distancing measures.

The state will also recruit 120 paramedics ahead of time so more ambulances can be on the road during the pandemic.

Fourteen people with coronavirus have died in Victoria, while more than 1100 have recovered.

About 40 people with the virus are in hospital, with 15 in intensive care. 

Latest sport

rugby league

Fuming Warriors don't know if they can fly

The Warriors still don't know if they will be granted government exemptions to fly to Australia for the NRL, just five days before their planned trip.

rugby league

Exclusive NRL rights could boost Nine

The NRL, Nine Network, and Fox Sports will hold crucial crisis talks on Thursday as they attempt to forge ahead with plans to resume the league season in May.

Australian rules football

Adam Simpson warns against AFL coach cull

West Coast coach Adam Simpson has defended the role of AFL coaching panels that face drastic budget cuts in response to the COVID-19 shutdown.

virus diseases

Ricciardo will take pay cut: Renault boss

Australian F1 star Daniel Ricciardo will accept to cut his salary to help his Renault team through the coronavirus crisis, says team boss Cyril Abiteboul.

Australian rules football

Beveridge wants AFL draft age raised now

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge wants the minimum AFL draft age raised now while the coronavirus shutdown has provided a window in which to do so.

news

crime

Reporter raid warrant invalid: High Court

Police will keep data taken from a journalist's mobile phone during a raid on her home despite the High Court deciding the warrant for the raid was invalid.

sport

rugby league

Fuming Warriors don't know if they can fly

The Warriors still don't know if they will be granted government exemptions to fly to Australia for the NRL, just five days before their planned trip.

world

health

Trump halts WHO funding payments

US President Donald Trump has halted US payments to the World Health Organisation, claiming it failed to carry out its basic duty and must be held accountable.